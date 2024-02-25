NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets And Yes Erik Johnson

Columbus Blue Jackets And The Trade Deadline

Aaron Portzline Of The Athletic: Now, the Columbus Blue Jackets expected a better 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, the season went south before the year got underway. Things have not improved much either.

John Davidson takes on the additional responsibility of being the interim General Manager while being a seller this trade deadline.

For Columbus and Davidson, the search for a General Manager is very active. The decision will take time, unlike the trade deadline which is less than two weeks away. Jack Roslovic remains their only pending UFA at season’s end. Boone Jenner is off-limits but everything else seems open.

The uncertainty has some other General Managers perplexed. Jenner fetching a nice return would have been helpful. However, Columbus clearly is not rushing into anything. If a phone calls comes for someone else, the ears will be open.

After all, Columbus has time and must get this right.

Erik Johnson And The Hefty Bag Sweepstakes?

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: Okay, with some defensemen going off the trade market, others invariably hop on. One of those players may be Erik Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres. Johnson has size, and takes up a huge amount of space around his net (like a Hefty bag).

His age (almost 36) and speed are definite detriments. On the other hand, his experience does not hurt. Johnson likely would play as a sixth or seventh defenseman at this stage and provide insurance/depth. He did win a Stanley Cup in Colorado.

A likely return for Johnson would not cost much. Vegas, Toronto, and Colorado are on the shortlist. However, the Mark Stone injury makes Vegas likely to consider more forward options first. Never say never though. Vegas has trouble staying healthy. Colorado has bottom-pairing issues, and Toronto cannot be counted out either.

Maybe another team even comes calling. It is the NHL Trade Deadline after all.