NHL Rumors: Deadline notes on the bottom half of the league

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: 32 Thoughts on looking at each team that in the bottom half of the standings as the deadline draws closer.

Calgary Flames – Doesnt’ look like they want to pay the price for Luke Schenn and they kicked tires on Brock Boeser.

Buffalo Sabres – Should look to do something small to reward the team.

Nashville Predators – They’ve started extension talks with Tanner Jeannot. Open to ideas and it would take a strong offer to move Mattias Ekholm.

Florida Panthers – Back in the race. Will be hard for them to re-sign Radko Gudas but can they trade him now? Timing may not be good to trade Sam Reinhart.

Washington Capitals – Open to discussing his pending UFAs – Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Conor Sheary, Marcus Johansson, Nick Jensen, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Erik Gustafsson.

Ottawa Senators – Want their young player to experience the race. Have been looking for a defenseman all year.

St. Louis Blues – Already have three first-round picks. Could move Ivan Barbashev and a defenseman. In on Timo Meier and maybe Jakob Chychrun.

Philadelphia Flyers – Unlikely Travis Konecny gets dealt. James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Hayes and Felix Sandstrom are available. They are looking for centers.

Montreal Canadiens – Trade chips Joel Edmundson and Sean Monahan remain out. Could get a late-round pick for Evgenii Dadonov. The Rangers may need to move some salary can could move prospect(s).

Vancouver Canucks – If the Canucks get a third-round pick for Schenn, they’ll move him. Working on Boeser trade. Some say the Capitals were interested, some say no. Unlikely J.T. Miller is dealt.

Arizona Coyotes – Jakob Chychrun? Don’t think the Bruins work because of their cap in the future. Potentials are Blue Jackets, Kings, Blues and maybe the Jets? Shayne Gostisbehere is another trade chip.

San Jose Sharks – Are they slow-playing a Timo Meier trade? Options include the Hurricanes, Devils, Blues, Golden Knights and Jets. Also pending UFAs Nick Bonino and James Reimer. Jeff Marek wondered about Dante Fabbro and coach David Quinn re-uniting.

Chicago Blackhawks – Does Patrick Kane pick one team and then they try to work out a trade? Does Kane decide to heal up and go through the process next year? The price for Sam Lafferty and Jake McCabe is high.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Vladislav Gavrikov, Joonas Korpisalo, and Gustav Nyquist interest teams. Some like Boone Jenner but not his contract.

Anaheim Ducks – John Klingberg and Max Comtois could be on the move. Might be time for a new home for John Gibson. The Ducks will ask for a lot if they have to retain money on Adam Henrique.