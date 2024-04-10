NHL Rumors: Devils and Predators To Discuss Juuse Saros Again in the Summer

The New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators continued to be linked. Nashville was just in New Jersey to take on the Predators. Once again, Predators general manager Barry Trotz and Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald were in the spotlight.

The Devils and Predators have been linked as trade partners since last summer. Nashville has something the Devils need, and that is goaltending.

Goaltending is the reason the Devils will not make the playoffs this season. The Predators are going to make the playoffs because of goaltending. Goaltending is not the sole reason, but it is a big reason. But if you take away Juuse Saros from Nashville, are the Predators in the position they are in?

The Devils and Predators discussed a possible trade for Juuse Saros; however, those talks were just that—talks as they were short and to the point.

As Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com for Advanced Media wrote in speaking with Predators GM Barry Trtoz, “Our trade discussions were honest and direct. I told him exactly what I was looking for, and he told me exactly what he was willing to give up. That was sort of it.”

Barry Trotz had always stated that the Devils needed a goalie, so he was in a position of power and held the high ground. As we saw at the NHL Trade Deadline, teams had to give up something to get something. The question has always been, what was the ask?

According to one report, the Predators asked for Dawson Mercer, a top prospect, Seamus Casey, and a first-round pick. But Mercer has been a name that Fitzgerald has said no to in the past as well. However, teams keep asking about him.

However, as Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported during trade deadline season, the asking price was going to be high. Trotz would have to have high-level rostered players, prospects, and picks even to consider trading Saros out of Nashville.

However, Trotz is not opposed to keeping Saros moving forward. Saros still has a year left on his deal, but he anticipates that those talks will pick up again in the summer.

“Absolutely, we’re always willing to listen, but also we really like our goaltending,” Trotz told Novozinsky of NJ.com.

And as Tom Fitzgerald stated in his press conference after the trade deadline, he intends to go “Big-Game Hunting” this summer for his number one goalie, which the whole league knows the Devils need.