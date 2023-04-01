NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Potential Free Agent Targets and Trade Candidates

The Oilers could look at pending UFA Connor Brown

Liam Horrobin of Oilers Nation: Frank Seravalli on Oilers Nation Everyday with Tyler Yarmchuk talks about how UFA players how have been injured for over a 100 days and have played in 400 NHL games, can sign for a low salary and have performance bonuses attached. Performance bonuses wouldn’t count for the 2023-24 season but would carry over to 2024-25.

This would apply to players like Max Pacioretty (Hurricanes) and Connor Brown (Capitals).

Seravalli notes this is something the Oilers should consider, with Brown being a more intriguing option for them over Pacioretty.

Brown played with Connor McDavid in Erie from 2011 to 2014 and combined for 227 points their final year together.

Carl Hagelin (Capitals) could be another option.

Allen Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers will likely re-sign all of their pending RFAs – Ryan McLeod, Klim Kostin, Raphael Lavoie and Noah Philp. Lavoie will need to pass through waivers next season if they want to send him to the minors.

If the Oilers need to gain cap space, they could look to move Kailer Yamamoto or Warren Foegele this offseason. Foegele has played well the last couple of months and could be kept now.

It’s doubtful that Slater Koekkoek and Ryan Murray are back. Philip Broberg will require waivers so Brett Kulak could become expendable. If they need to move more salary off the backend, Cody Ceci could be moved. If he’s not, he could fit in their top-four.

The Oilers will need to bring in more organizational depth for their blue line. They could look at a college defenseman or two. Remaining free agent defensemen include Dylan Anhorn (LD – St. Cloud State), Zach Metsa (RD – Quinnipiac), and Jacob Bengtsson (LD – Lake Superior State).