NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers and New York Rangers

Ryan Rishaug was joined by TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Darren Dreger, and Chris Johnston. Rishaug asked if the Florida Panthers could keep Sam Reinhart.

Ryan Rishaug: “Sam Reinhart coveted. Pile of Goals. Is Florida going to be able to get this done?”

Pierre LeBrun: “So our understanding right now is that the Florida Panthers have not received a yay or nay from Sam Reinhart’s camp. They made an offer obviously they hope to keep him but it’s a difficult decision.

NHL Rumors: Is Sam Reinhart a $10 Million Player?

Sam Reinhart knows that what’s on the table now, which I’m sure is a fair deal, is not as much as you can get money in the open market. Let’s be real. So that’s decision for Sam Reinhart, do I stay where I just want a cup or do I go to market?”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Panthers want Reinhart to stay and he wants to stay. However, there are reports indicating that this deal is done at $9.5 million, and it is just a matter of time before he signs and a verbal agreement is in place. If that is the case, why is the deal not done yet? Reinhart is the perfect fit for the Panthers.

In addition, Rishaugh asked the Insiders about the New York Rangers trading Jacob Trouba.

Rishaug: “Dregs, Jacob Trouba.”

Darren Dreger: “Well, there’s a lot of speculation around the future of the captain of the New York Rangers. It’s important to note that he still has a no-move clause, and he has not been asked to waive that just yet. Speculation connecting the New York Rangers and Jacob Trouba to the Detroit Red Wings, sources denying that’s a possibility.

But it does get tricky. For Kurt Overhardt. who represents Jacob Trouba because his no-move clause kicks into a modified no-trade clause on July 1. So they’re going to have to submit a no-trade list. Trouba very much wants to stay in New York for at least one more year. And who knows? Maybe Detroit will be on the no-trade list.”

NHL Rumors: What Will The New York Rangers Do This Weekend

NHLRumors.com Note: The Rangers and Red Wings had been talking about a deal at the 2024 NHL Draft that would see the Rangers send Trouba to Detroit. The Rangers were going to retain 31.25 percent of Trouba’s salary, which is about $2.5 million. But why would Detroit want to take on $5.5 million over the next two seasons on an aging player who is regressing? It will be interesting to see if that happens instead, with the buyout window closing.