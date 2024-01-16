NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Detroit Red Wings

Sam Reinhart looking for term in Florida

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Sam Reinhart wants to stay in Florida and is just looking for a fair deal. There have been some very preliminary talks between the Panthers and agent Craig Oster.

Given that Panthers are in one of the no-state tax cities, his number may seem lower than if he went to the open market. Any Reinhart extension would likely come in under Matthew Tkachuk‘s $9.5 million. If he wants $10 or $11 million, it likely won’t be in Florida. He may be willing to take a little less AAV to get the term.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have a decision to make on Jake Guentzel if he’s not extended by the deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins will have some tough decisions to make with pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel if they are close to a playoff spot come the March 8th trade deadline. Do they take a run at it or do they look to recoup some assets? Re-signing Guentzel before the deadline would eliminate any questions, and it’s possible. There were a number of talks in the offseason.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings have three options with Patrick Kane ahead of the deadline. They could extend him, keep him past the deadline and look to extend later or trade him. Kane has a no-movement clause so he would have the power as to where he wants to end up. Things are quiet for the time being.

“We haven’t discussed the future yet,” Brisson said. “He is mainly focused on making a push for the Red Wings to get into the playoffs. I’m sure this is his priority at the moment. I know he wants to continue playing the game he loves for as long as he can and at the moment he’s feeling great!”

If the Red Wings remain in a playoff spot, he’s more than likely staying.