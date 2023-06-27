NHL Rumors: Flyers, Hurricanes, Canucks, Flames, and Stars

The Flyers would get a center prospect from the Hurricanes in the potential Tony DeAngelo trade

Anthony SanFilippo: If the Philadelphia Flyers – Carolina Hurricanes trade goes through involving Tony DeAngelo, the low-level prospect coming to the Flyers would be a center and not a defenseman.

Have been told who the player is but won’t say because that player won’t be informed until the trade becomes finalized.

NHL Rumors: Should the Canucks be eyeing Chris Tanev and Tyler Toffoli?

The Vancouver Canucks are out on Milan Lucic

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are no longer in the mix for unrestricted free agent forward Milan Lucic.

Lucic continues to talk to teams.

The Flames and Elias Lindholm‘s camp meet. Mikael Backlund meets with his agent

David Pagnotta: The Calgary Flames met with Elias Lindholm’s camp yesterday. The Flames would like to keep him and sign him to an extension.

Mikael Backlund met with his agent yesterday to discuss some of their options going forward.

Frank Servalli: The Flames and Lindholm’s agent met in Nashville. The Flames are willing to pay up for Lindholm. Money isn’t an issue. They will wait for Lindholm’s decision.

The Flames are telling teams that they want to hear Lindholm’s decision before starting any trade talks.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars could use a forward or two, and an upgrade on the blue line

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Dallas Stars will be looking to add a forward or two this offseason. They could take a look at re-signing Max Domi or they could check in with Ottawa Senators about the cost to acquire Alex DeBrincat.

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News: The Dallas Stars have six free agents and just over $7.3 million in projected salary cap space.

Improving their blue line should be one of their priorities. Free agent options for them should include Carson Soucy (Seattle), Radko Gudas (Florida), Luke Schenn (Toronto), and Travis Hamonic (Ottawa).

Upfront the Stars should consider re-signing Max Domi. There is mutual interest. After the Stars were eliminated from playoffs, he said that he hopes he can stay but he’s looking for some stability.

“Maybe getting some more security and stability would be something that I’m hoping to do. And listen: I hope that’s here.”