NHL Rumors: Guentzel, Hurricanes, Senators, Devils, and Canucks

Jake Guentzel won’t get a contract extension from the Carolina Hurricanes right away

Frank Seravalli: When the Jake Guentzel trade to the Carolina Hurricanes went through (late last night), there wasn’t a contract extension attached to it.

Guentzel wasn’t granted permission by the Pittsburgh Penguins to talk to the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes hope to get him acquainted with the organization and then begin some talks.

David Pagnotta: “Very curious if a contract extension between Jake Guentzel and the Hurricanes is in the works, or to be on the horizon after the deal, similar to Hanifin/Vegas. Heard Carolina really wants a long-term marriage here. We’ll see. Just thinking/typing out loud.”

The Ottawa Senators talking to teams about some of their defensemen

Bruce Garrioch: Believe that the Ottawa Senators are talking to teams about defenseman Jakob Chychrun, Erik Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The New Jersey Devils would like a true No. 1 but may have to settle for a veteran for depth

Emily Kaplan: The New Jersey Devils are still pushing for Jacob Markstrom or to add a true No. 1 goaltender. They may not be able to get it done by the deadline so it would have to wait until the offseason.

The Devils could be looking to add a veteran goaltender before the deadline to take some of the starts from Nico Daws and Akira Schmid to close out the season.

Trade target tiers for the Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks top trade deadline targets in tiers.

Dream targets tier – Jake Guentzel and Pavel Buchnevich.

Top targets tier – Tyler Toffoli and Jordan Eberle.

Midrange targets tier – Jason Zucker, Jake DeBrusk, Jordan Greenway, Anthony Duclair , and Nic Dowd.

Other needs tier – Brandon Duhaime , Nick Jensen, Alexandre Carrier, Justin Schultz, Chad Ruhwedel, and Colin Miller.

Worth a shot tier – Danton Heinen, Jack Roslovic, Dominik Kubalik, and Alexander Barabanov.