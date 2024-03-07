NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche

The New Jersey Devils and Tyler Toffoli are Still Far Apart

Even though New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald says he was not shopping Tyler Toffoli, he was listening to calls on him.

He does not want to trade the Devils’ leading scorer for nothing. He still hopes to sign him to an extension. However, those extension talks seem to be falling apart minute by minute.

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now: “The Toffoli situation best I understand: –#NJDevils want 3-4 year extension, player wants 5-6. If both sides can’t come to an agreement at least on term, team feels it they’ll need to deal him for assets.”

Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com: This is exactly what I am hearing with the little caveat of trade protection toward the end of the deal. Comes down if you want to stay you have to give a little. Tonight will be interesting to see if is held out if no progress #njdevils

There are several teams interested in Toffoli as a depth-scoring winger.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: “It’s going to take cap gymnastics as the #GoKingsGodon’t have space, but if they can find a way and agree to trade terms, it sounds like LA would like to bring back Tyler Toffoli from #NJDevils. They circled in on him early last week, and he’s still an internal target.”

Pagnotta also mentions Vegas as a landing spot as well for Toffoli.

Colorado Avalanche Still Need A Goalie

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche are still kicking around idea of trading for a goalie.

Colorado filled its second-line center position with Casey Mittelstadt. They also added Sean Walker but need someone to back up Alexandar Georgiev.

Jake Allen continues to be linked to the Avalanche. There was or wasn’t a trade happening a few weeks ago. But Montreal wants to move him.

Colton Davies of Daily Faceoff: Davies writes that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is a perfect fit for the Colorado Avalanche.

As he writes via Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show, Allen has been linked to the Avalanche. They need a backup for Georgiev. We saw how valuable Pavel Francouz was until he was lost to injury.

As he writes, if the Canadiens could retain Allen’s salary for this year and next, that would help out the Avalanche. He is also a good veteran leader to have around the room.