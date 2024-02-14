NHL Rumors: Guentzel, Tanev, Hanifin and Henrique Clogging the Trade Market

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Battle of Ontario is Back, Baby episode on how some teams uncertainty or patience is clogging the trade market.

Marek: “Market clog in the NHL, (Jake) Guentzel, (Chris) Tanev, (Noah) Hanifin, and Adam Henique, you mentioned on Saturday. Roller skate down a gravel road on these four.”

Friedman: “Okay, I can do that. You know, Hanifin I don’t have certainty on. But, you know teams are, teams are certainly under the impression that look he’s not signed so we, you know, we better be in on it. And, you know, there’s been a lot of interest in Tanev for a long time. I think it’s growing on Hanifin. The guy’s played really well. I think it’s growing but we’ll see.

Tanev there’s a lot, you know, obviously Toronto is there. Obviously, Dallas is there. Like to me what Calgary is trying to do here is, they know they can get a second for Tanev. I think the question is, can they get a first? Does somebody just say we’ve got to have this guy. And so there, I’ll say, I’ll say this though. You made a point on the podcast and I mentioned how he’s only missed about 20 games, but you said it’s like almost a live wire act with the way that Tanev plays. That you, you have to make the deal. Look like he went down the tunnel, what, twice on Thursday in New Jersey.

I do think there is some of that here. I do think that, like this is the challenge for the manager in this case. And, and that is, I think I can get more versus do I wait too long. And I think the Flames as a management group are kind of going through that.

But look, I think there’s a lot of interesting Hanafin. I think there’s a lot of interest in Tanev. I think there’s quite a bit of interest in Henrique.