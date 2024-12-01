NHL Free Agency: Best Value Signings Eastern Conference

To use a horse racing term, the NHL season has hit the quarter pole. American Thanksgiving has come and gone, and as teams settle into their playoff positions, it is easy to see that some signings from NHL Free Agency have more value than others.

Some people will debate value, but these are the signings that went unnoticed, under the radar or are the so-called hidden gems of free agency. The players are making an impact for their club so far this season.

NHL Free Agency Contracts That Made You Go Whoa!!Eastern Conference

Over the summer, NHLRumors.com looked at the contracts in the Eastern and Western Conferences that made you go, “Whoaaa!!” Like last season, we will dive into the players making an impact on the ice and bringing the best value or signing the best-valued contracts.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our value signings from NHL Free Agency making an impact as we head into the second quarter of the season.

NHL Free Agency Value Signings

Anthony Stolarz – G – Toronto Maple Leafs

First on the list is Anthony Stolarz. The kid from Jackson, NJ, has stormed the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto currently sits in first place in the Atlantic Division, as Stolarz took over as the number one guy from Joseph Woll.

Anthony Stolarz is the Number One Goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million contract with an AAV of $2.5 million after the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup last season. He has a record of 16-7-2 with a 2.03 GAA and .925 save percentage. Stolarz had one of the best save percentages last season, appearing in 27 games and starting 24 of them.

With Woll hurt to begin the season, Stolarz made the crease his. In 13 starts, he has a record of 7-4-2, a 2.33 GAA, and a .921 save percentage. That save percentage is tied for sixth-best amongst goalies in the NHL this season. There is stability in the crease for the Maple Leafs, which has been lacking for years.

The duo of Woll and Stolarz is becoming one of the better duos in the NHL this season. After several rocky years of beginning his career, Stolarz had a lot to prove. Now, he could be a mainstay with the Maple Leafs moving forward.

Stefan Noesen – F – New Jersey Devils

Another player on this list has to be Stefan Noesen. The New Jersey Devils brought Noesen back to the organization to be a heavier team to play against. He is on a three-year deal with a $2.75 million cap hit.

While it is a decent cap hit, nobody expected Noesen to have 22 points (13 goals and nine assists) in 27 games for the Devils this season. He was a solid depth player for the Carolina Hurricanes the past few seasons. And that was his role with the Devils.

However, New Jersey knew that it needed to add a net-front presence on the power play and five-on-five. Nine of 22 points have come on the power play, including six goals. Noesen has become that player for them. He is also a leader in the room and has been in these situations before.

Adam Gaudette – F – Ottawa Senators

Adam Gaudette with the Ottawa Senators is another great and valuable signing from NHL Free Agency. Gaudette signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Ottawa early in free agency. It was a two-way deal, but Gaudette has been a mainstay on the Senators roster.

Through 21 games this season, he has recorded 13 points (12 goals and one assist). Think about that for a minute Gaudette has 12 goals for the Senators, tying his career high of 12 goals back in 2019-20 with the Vancouver Canucks. Who was the coach of that Canucks team??? Travis Green.

Gaudette has been a nice depth piece to the Senators’ roster. Getting double-digit goals from a bottom-six forward a quarterway through the season is enormous in the scheme of things. He has three multi-goal games. That is the most for any Senators player this season. The Senators are right there in the playoff mix in the East.

Honorable Mention Move Of Free Agency

Jack Roslovic – F – Carolina Hurricanes

Many people will ask why Jack Roslovic is on this list? First off, he signed a one-year $2.8 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes. And did anyone expect Roslovic to put up 15 points, including being tied for the team lead in goals with 12?

His best season came with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22, when he scored 22 goals. Last season, he only had nine goals total between the Blue Jackets and New York Rangers. For the most part, during his time in Winnipeg with the Jets, he averaged 12 goals a season. However, the potential was there for him to be a 25-30 goal scorer in the league.

Now, you see him come together as a complete player in the NHL, playing alongside guys like Sebastion Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Martin Necas. Roslovic needed an opportunity and is making the most of it.

Of course, there are other players who did not make the list as well, like Jason Zucker with the Buffalo Sabres, Max Pacioretty and Oliver Ekman-Larsson with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and others.

Again there are hits and misses in NHL Free Agency. However, sometimes the best signings are the ones nobody is talking about. These contracts and players on this list are them, especially with the salary cap the way it is.

Stay tuned for the best value signings from NHL Free Agency in the West.

