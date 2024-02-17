NHL Rumors: It has to make sense for the Philadelphia Flyers

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on if the Philadelphia Flyers and if the injury to defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen changes their plans. The price is high for any teams asking about players like Sean Walker and Scott Laughton. The Flyers want to re-sign some of their pending UFAs but…

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “I was having a conversation with someone this morning and I’ll share with you here given the question marks around (Rasmus) Ristolainen’s injury. Can you see a scenario where the Philadelphia Flyers at trade deadline do nothing?

NHL Rumors: Phil Kessel, Juuse Saros, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Friedman: “I think it’s possible. You know, I think that you know, we’ll see what happens with, we’ll see what happens with Ristolainen and when we get an update here how serious this is. Like I don’t think it matters, if he’s gonna be out till just around the trade deadline. I don’t think that matters. You know, as long, as long as he can play and teams are interested, then I don’t think it’s a problem.

Look, I think they’re setting prices on some of their guys. You know, I know there’s been a lot of talk about Walker but I think they want to keep them I think the prices are high, price is high on some other guys. You know the center price, we’re talking about Laughton, it’s just been high in general.

I gotta say I can’t, I can’t. I gotta say I’m wondering about (Scott) Laughton and seemed like the Rangers. Like that’s the team I’ve kind of wondered about for him to. Be interested to see how Philly and the Rangers all feel about dealing with each other. But that’s one of the teams I’ve kind of wondered about.

I guess it’s always possible, Jeff, but I think it comes down to like, can they make deals with some of these guys in terms of signing them? If you don’t think you can sign some, I do think Philly has lines.

NHL Rumors: Are the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins Eyeing the Buffalo Sabres?

I think they’re like, we want to keep Seeler but it has to make sense. We want to keep Walker if we can, but it has to make sense. And I think that’s what it comes down to a lot of these, and I think, you know, I think they want to keep Konecny to. He’s eligible for an extension in July, but it has to make sense. And I think it’s going to come down to, do they get conversations that make sense.