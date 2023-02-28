NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Red Wings are back to listening on Tyler Bertuzzi

Darren Dreger: With the way the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning have loaded up recently, the Detroit Red Wings have gone into listening mode with forward Tyler Bertuzzi. The asking price is a first-round pick plus.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that there haven’t been any contract negotiations between the Red Wings and Bertuzzi’s camp.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Erik Karlsson on Timo Meier getting traded: “You trade a guy like Timo, I don’t think that shows that this is going to be a quick turnaround. It’s unfortunate…understand what needs to be done from an organizational perspective, and it just sucks that it happened to be where I’m at in this stage of my career.”

Sheng Peng: Shark Karlsson when asked if GM Mike Grier had talked to him about waiving his no-movement clause: “He hasn’t reached out to me, I think it’d be weird if he comes now with three days left to ask me to waive my no-move. We’ve had plenty of time for that if that was the case.”

Charlie O’Connor: The Philadelphia Flyers had talked to the Dallas Stars about Denis Gurianov when the Flyers were pitching James van Riemsdyk to the Stars.

Wonder if the Flyers would be interested in Minnesota Wild’s Jordan Greenway. Believe the Wild have interest in van Riemsdyk. Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher drafted Greenway.

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: (mailbag) It may not be an overly eventual trade deadline for Flyers fans. James van Riemsdyk will likely be dealt, maybe Justin Braun and Patrick Brown. Nick Seeler is a possibility. Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov seem more like offseason moves.

The Flyers won’t be out looking to trade goaltender Carter Hart.

The Flyers are sellers and not buyers but are looking to “add” while selling some assets. They could look to trade someone for a young prospect and not a pick, especially if it’s for a centerman.

Don’t believe the Flyers are interested in trading Joel Farabee.