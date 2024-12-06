NHL Rumors: Kaapo Kakko’s Value Has Never Been Higher

Kaapo Kakko Trade Value Never Been Higher

There is continued talk of the New York Rangers looking to shake things up. While a big move involving Chris Kreider or even Jacob Trouba is probably out of the question for now because of the 15-team no-trade clauses, they could move a player like Kaapo Kakko, who is having a better season and finally finding his role.

As Emily Kaplan of ESPN, who was SiriusXM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Jason Strudwick, explained, it is interesting now that when Kakko finally is playing well, it is when they are ok with moving him.

Emily Kaplan: “And then I think that there are trades that are going to happen. Trades that are going to happen because clearly they want to shake up here. So Kaapo Kakko is a guy that playing some of the best hockey that I’ve seen him play as a New York Ranger. He’s got some value. Now, the irony would be trading him now, when he’s playing his best, but it’s a strong possibility. Or some other guys just to kind of shake up the chemistry here.”

Kakko’s Name Will Be Easiest to Move

On Wednesday, Dave Pagnotta on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Jason Strudwick asked what moves the Rangers could make and how easy it would be to move a player like Kaapo Kakko.

Steve Kouleas: We start with the Rangers. You’ve got Kaapo Kakko on the front page of the FourthPeriod.com. We know about Trouba and Kreider. All this goes back to the summer, and then it goes to the 31-team email that, apparently, it’s not gone over well with the players inside the Ranger dressing room. So what about the Rangers and the need or the want to make a trade? Dave.

Dave Pagnotta: “But they are looking, depending on who you talk to around the league. Kakko’s name certainly seems to be a little bit more prominent right now in terms of their ability. Because even if they look to move Trouba or Kreider or whatnot, they’re not moving these guys for future pieces. Their window is now, and they fully believe that they’re going to be able to make, obviously, get back on track here, but at the same time, still be in a position to compete for a Stanley Cup.

So if they are making any impact moves, it’s going to result in some immediate help right now. So it’s cosmetic type changing from that respect. And if you package up a guy like Kakko, who’s played a lot better lately, and he’s done a lot better this season than he did last you could depending how you package it up, look at a pretty significant return.

Now, obviously the salary cap is going to play a factor. They don’t have a ton of room, so it’s going to take a little bit of creativity there. And I do wonder, overall, if they do make a big impact move, where that leaves Reilly Smith in the equation.

But you know, they’re looking. They’ll continue to look. They’ll continue to have conversations. Doesn’t sound like the last thing they want to do is panic, which is why they haven’t made any type of significant move to this point.

