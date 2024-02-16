NHL Rumors: Kent Hughes is Focused on Finding A Trade Partner

Canadiens GM Is Trying To Move One of His Goalies

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke with TSN’s Ryan Rishaug and Pierre LeBrun on the Got Yer’ Back Podcast and was asked about the goaltending situation and if he was looking to move one of his three goaltenders at the deadline.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

NHL Rumors: Does Jake Allen Make Sense for Colorado?

Pierre LeBrun: “Cayden Primeau with a shout-out last night again, and I’m just wondering, like, whether it’s in French or English, have people been talking about three goalies in Montreal at any point this year? Yeah, what are your thoughts on that?

I mean, obviously, I’m sure, ideally, when the season started, you clearly did not want to lose Cayden Primeau on waivers, which would have required waivers for him to go to Laval, and you’re probably happy never did that the way he’s coming along.

But what are your thoughts on managing the three goalies? And, of course, I know from talking to other teams that I think there’s interest out there, Jake Allen; how do you think this will play out in terms of March 8 and potentially, who knows, maybe into the summer?”

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Will Remain Patient on Trade Market

Kent Hughes: Well, I guess the starting point for us at the beginning of the season was we didn’t have Sam Montembeault signed right, and on an expiring contract, it is possible at potential UFA. So the thought that we could come to the conclusion of the season minus two goalies was enough incentive for us to try to figure out how we were going to manage three while we kind of turned our focus on trying to get Sam signed, which we did I can’t remember when probably ended in November or beginning of December.

Since then, we have been focused on looking for a trade partner to move a goalie out. The goaltending market hasn’t been very active, as we know. I think there’s listen; there are so many different elements to move the goalie than just saying, ‘Hey, we got a goalie and you put a for sale sign outside your house, and your business is done in a day, so to speak.’

I read an article I think you may have written it, Pierre, yesterday in The Athletic about how teams are turning over coaches so much because there’s so little flexibility under the cap to change your lineup. So clearly with goaltending, goalies are affected by a cap situation as well.

So, there are maneuverability issues. There are no trade issues, and there’s just finding the right fit, so it doesn’t happen between now and the trade deadline; I’ve said it, you know, multiple times here in our market, and I can’t promise that it will.

Do I anticipate going into next season with three goalies? No. So, between now and the start of next season, we play to resolve the situation. But when that happens, it, to a certain degree, depends on those teams that are in the market for a goalie and whether they can make that happen.”

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, and the Arizona Coyotes

LeBrun: Well, just as a quick follow-up before Ryan jumps back in, I mean, there aren’t that many goalie trades mid-season historically. I think there’s a reason for that. It’s sort of like I think teams are more than ever teams are also concerned about what they think they know about goaltending judging from my conversations with other teams.

But number two, and I know you’re careful about the name him by name, but you know, Jake Allen does have another year on his deal, so I think it’s I mean at least it’s my opinion if you don’t resolve this by March 8 to me it’s not the end of the world at all because you know, he has another year on his deal. So I think if you agree you’re in a position where if it makes sense, it makes sense. If it doesn’t, you deal with it in the summer. I think I’m understanding what you just said, right?

Hughes: Yeah, 100%. And I know it’s not ideal, particularly for Jake and for Primes, but like I’ve said multiple times, they’ve been incredibly professional about it. It’s tough coming out of a break for somebody like Jake, essentially an extended period of time off, and Sam’s played great.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings

So it that balance trying to get Sam more games and still keeping everybody ready, prepared, active, and that’s not easy for, as I said for Jake and for Primes, but you know, my tip my cap to them in terms of their professionalism and by and large, our goaltending has been great all season long.

Yeah. It’s not like it’s been a drag on us. I think people want the issue resolved. And I think in this market, a lot of times they want it resolved by the trade deadline, but as happened last year, with different situations that we didn’t get them at the deadline, we did them in the summer.

So if it’s there, we’ll do it, and if it’s not, I’m confident that it’s going to be resolved one way or the other before the start of next season.