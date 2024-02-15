NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings

Do the New Jersey Devils want to pay the price for Juuse Saros?

Ryan Novozinsky of Advanced Media of NJ.com: Novozinsky writes the New Jersey Devils are starting to play the type of hockey that got them into the second round of the playoffs last season. The missing piece in all of this has been goaltending.

However, as Novozinsky points out, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald is still working the phones to try to find a goaltender, and he has been talking to Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz about Juuse Saros.

Adding Saros would solve a lot of the Devils goaltending problems. Not to mention, Trotz confirmed on 102.5 The Game in Nashville that he spoke with Fitzgerlad.

Trotz has maintained publicly that it will take a massive package to get Saros out of Nashville. As he mentioned on 102.5 The Game, “I don’t need goaltending, he does. I keep reminding him of that.”

If the Devils were to acquire Saros, who will need an extension after next season, a package could start with Dawson Mercer or Alexander Holtz, a first-round pick, and Seamus Casey. But is that a price Fitzgerald will pay, or does he go another route?

Could Detroit Red Wings James Reimer be an option at the deadline?

Mike Gould of the Daily Faceoff: Gould writes several teams are looking to fill goaltending needs as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

Jacob Markstrom, Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Allen, and Karel Vejmelka have term remaining on their contracts, and it will take a decent return for any of those teams to give up those players.

However, a cheaper option exists in James Reimer of the Detroit Red Wings. Reimer has a salary cap hit of $1.5 million and, at age 35, is still an option between the pipes.

Like Montreal, the Red Wings carry three goalies, and Reimer could get them something at the deadline.