NHL Rumors: LeBrun on the latest involving the Arizona Coyotes arena situation

TSN Youtube Channel: Pierre LeBrun talking with Jay Onrait about the latest on the Arizona Coyotes arena situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “What is the latest on the Arizona Coyotes arena situation?”

LeBrun: “Oh my goodness, Jay, you know that you could have asked me that 15 years ago and it was still an accurate question on your part. The never-ending saga. Unbelievable. You know, listen, you know, the league, you know, when we asked the league about it, and I think we asked Gary Bettman about it at All-Star at his news conference, he feels that areas ownership are doing all they can to secure a piece of land and that there are some positive steps being undertaken.

NHL Rumors: When do we expect to hear something on the Arizona Coyotes?

But I don’t think what you’re hearing is anything definitive either way. So, this still has to play out. Listen, the league has to put next year’s schedule together, you know, I think by March 1, so you know there is certainly some pressure in this situation.

The other thing I would tell you is that if for whatever reason the NHL felt compelled to have to relocate the Coyotes, that the last time we had a relocation in this league was Atlanta to Winnipeg, and that didn’t happen until late May of 2011. So the key thing, what I’m saying is, late May …”

Onrait: “Yeah.”

LeBrun: “… is the thing to remember here, if you believe in history. repeating itself in terms of a timeline.

So I’m not exactly sure where this is headed. I think the league, again the last time we talked, felt that the Coyotes were taking the right steps. But there has to be concrete evidence here soon of what that looks like in terms of building somewhere in the Phoenix area. So TBD you get to ask me again at some point.

Onroit: “Oh, man, it seems like, I mean, if you’re saying late May, it seems like it got a few more months of questions about this for you. But Pierre, are you, one thing I did want to follow up with, are you surprised the NHL hasn’t come out and made some sort of statement since the All-Star Game one way or another about this or are you not surprised about it?

LeBrun: “I mean, I think part of it is that you know, they said what they said it All-Star and it just felt like the next statement to be had is from the Coyotes.”

Onrait: “Yep.”

LeBrun: “Here’s where we’re at, and I think that’s what people are waiting for.

I do want to add this because I think this might surprise some of our viewers, maybe, maybe not, but I will tell you that if for whatever reason the Coyotes ever do relocate, let’s say the Salt Lake City or somewhere else, Arizona would go right back to the top. They’d be number one on the NHL expansion list.”

Onrait: “Absolutely.”

LeBrun: “If the Coyotes don’t get salvaged under this current ownership, I’m not saying they won’t by the way, you know, maybe (Alex) Meruelo will figure this out. But if they don’t, that’s not a sign that the league has given up on that market. Finally given up on that ownership group.

And so if that team ever moves, I’m telling you right now, I know this for a fact, the league would do all it can over the next few years after that and put a team right back in that market. Absolutely.”

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

Onrait: “Gary Bettman has made that very clear. I have to agree with you even if I disagree with that process.”