NHL Rumors: Tom Fitzgerald Not Shopping Tyler Toffoli But is Listening

New Jersey Devils President and general manager Tom Fitzgerald met with the media on Tuesday morning after relieving head coach Lindy Ruff of his duties on Monday evening.

The Devils’ last stretch, especially their trip through California was a determining factor as to why he let go of the head coach. However, he held the whole team accountable for their shortcomings this season. But the reality of the situation was the Devils needed a change.

In addition to goaltending, Tom Fitzgerald addressed Tyler Toffoli‘s status with the team. The Devils have been interested in extending the forward since acquiring him from Calgary for Yegor Sharangovich.

“Will sit down with Toffoli’s agent over the next couple of weeks to see where he is at,” Fitzgerald said back in January during a press conference. “He likes Toffoli and has been a good add for the team. But it is a business.”

However as the Devils continue to struggle and lose ground in the standings New Jersey could be viewed as a seller at the deadline as Toffoli’s name continues to circle in the trade market.

“I’m not shopping, Tyler Toffoli, Fitzgerald said. “Tyler and I sat together in L.A. on Sunday during the Devils road trip, we had a great talk. Tyler knows how I’d bring him back. But unfortunately right now there’s a possible term difference in negotiation. That does not mean we can’t revisit this past the deadline if he’s still there or in the offseason.

But the reality is teams have called on him. And what the return looks like, I wouldn’t be giving away a player, my leading scorer, just to gain future assets. But the reality is those future assets could help us down the road. I’ll know more in the next three days where we’re at.”

The Devils acquired Toffoli from the Calgary Flames at the 2023 NHL Draft for Yegor Sharangovich. It is a hockey trade that has worked out for both teams.

Toffoli is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and will be looking for a pay raise as he is a consistent goal scorer, averaging 25 goals a season.

His current salary cap hit is $4.25 million. His actual dollar amount is $3.5 million. As David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period reports, he could seek a contract between $6.5 and $7 million.

In 60 games with the Devils this season, Toffoli has registered 26 goals and 18 assists for 44 points.

But as Fitzgerald noted, trading your leading scorer, you are throwing in the towel on the season. He still believes they can make a run if things can turn around.