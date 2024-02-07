NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers may not want to trade their 2024 first-round pick

TSN: The New York Rangers made an offer for Elias Lindholm before he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks according to Darren Dreger. The Rangers may be a little reluctant to part with the 2024 first-round pick.

“James Dolan, the owner of the New York Rangers, wants to protect the 2024 first-round pick so that the Rangers can be part of the spotlight at the draft and The Sphere. Because Dolan is also the owner of The Sphere in Vegas. Doesn’t mean that Chris Drury can’t use another first-round pick – maybe in 2025 or acquire one. But, the Rangers want to be part of the spectacle in Vegas.”

NHL Rumors: Nathan MacKinnon thinks the trade deadline should be earlier

Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev holding up the defenseman trade market

TSN: Chris Johnston reports that we could get a bit of clarity on Calgary Flames pending UFA defenseman Noah Hanifin soon as his agents are expected to talk with Flames management.

“And, we don’t know exactly which way that will go, I think it’s safe to say that if Calgary is not able to reach some kind of contract extension with Hanifin, they will use the time between now and March 8th to find a suitor somewhere to trade him. And so, we’ll keep our eyes on that.”

Pierre LeBrun adds that Hanifin’s situation could have an impact on the defenseman trade market. Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is the top pending UFA that could be available and a number of teams have inquired. Teams waiting to see what happens with Tanev before other players are moved – similar to Elias Lindholm and then Sean Monahan deals. As for the asking price for Tanev.

“Now, as I mentioned last week, the price right now from Calgary – our understanding is – a second-round pick, plus another asset, which could be okay for some teams.

NHL Rumors: Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

But a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, which continues to have interest in Chris Tanev, doesn’t have a second-round pick for the next three years. So, it’s been made fairly clear to from Calgary, I believe, that the price is a first-round pick if they want Chris Tanev. I’m not sure whether or not Brad Treliving of the Leafs is to pay that or not.”