NHL Rumors: Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, and a Trade Bait Board

Will Max Domi and/or Andreas Athanasiou be the next to go for the Blackhawks?

Ben Popee of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks have already moved out Patrick Kane, Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty.

Attention turns to pending UFAs Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou. There is no guarantee that either gets dealt. They’ll be getting interest from teams.

“ remaining open to any ideas that are thrown our way,” Davidson said. “We didn’t sign them just to be traded. We signed them because we liked them as players and we thought they could push a certain style of play, which they’ve done an excellent job at. it’s a business, so we have to do our due diligence.”

Domi is up to 49 points in 60 games and a contract extension now or in the offseason is a possibility. The Blackhawks will still need players for next season and to reach the salary floor.

Athanasiou has 14 goals, 8 assists in 59 games.

Looking at the comps so far this week, the Blackhawks could possibly get a second-round pick for Domi and maybe a third or fourth-round pick for Athanasiou.

