NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and a Top 50 Trade Bait Board

The Montreal Canadiens are in no rush with Jake Allen

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The three-goalie system in Montreal with Samuel Montembault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau isn’t ideal but has been workable. The Montreal Canadiens are making Allen available and talking to teams but they are being patient and are okay if he’s not traded until the offseason. Canadiens GM Kent Hughes last week.

“…. By and large, our goaltending has been great all season long. It’s not like it’s been a drag on us. I think people want the issue resolved in this market. A lot of times, they want it resolved by the trade deadline, but as it happened last year with different situations that we didn’t get done at the deadline, we did them in the summer. So if it’s there, we’ll do it. If it’s not, I’m confident it’s going to be resolved one way or another before the start of next season.”

Top 50 trade bait board

TSN: Ranking the top 50 players who could be trade ahead of the March 8th NHL trade deadline.

1. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million

2. Chris Tanev – Right Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

3. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames – Pending UFA, $4.95 million

4. Jake Guentzel – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Pending UFA, $6 million

5. Edmonton Oilers first-round pick

6. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $5.825 million

7. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $2.65 million

8. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 2 years remaining, $3 million

9. Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $5 million

10. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

11. Jake Allen – Goaltender – Montréal Canadiens – 2 years remaining, $3.85 million

12. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million

13. Jordan Eberle – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $5.5 million

14. Jack Roslovic – Center/Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets – Pending UFA, $4 million

15. Pavel Buchnevich – Left Wing – St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million

16. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Pending UFA, $800,000

17. Joel Edmundson – Left Defense – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA $1.75 million

18. Alex Wennberg – Center – Seattle Kraken – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

19. Nic Dowd – Center – Washington Capitals – One year, $1.3 million

20. Pat Maroon – Left Wing – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $800,000

21. Mikael Granlund – Center – San Jose Sharks – One year, $5 million

22. Colorado Avalanche first round pick

23. Marc-Andre Fleury – Goaltender – Minnesota Wild – Pending UFA, $3.5 million

24. John Gibson – Goaltender – Anaheim Ducks – Three years, $6.4 million

25. Frank Vatrano – Left Wing – Anaheim Ducks – 1 year remaining, $3.65 million

26. Ilya Lyubushkin – Right Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

27. Matt Dumba – Right Defense – Arizona Coyotes – Pending UFA, $3.9 million

28. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – 1 year remaining, $2.1 million

29. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $3 million

30. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing – Washington Capitals – Pending UFA, $5.7 million

31. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

32. Tyson Barrie – Right Defense – Nashville Predators – Pending UFA, $4.5 million

33. Arthur Kaliyev – Winger – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, $894,167

34. Erik Johnson – Defense – Buffalo Sabres – Pending UFA, $3.25 million

35. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $2.75 million

36. Dallas Stars first round pick

37. Nick Robertson – Left Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Pending RFA, $797,000

38. Dominik Kubalik – Left Wing – Ottawa Senators – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

39. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.75 million

40. Brett Kulak – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers – Two years, $2.75 million

41. Philip Broberg – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers – Pending RFA, $863,000

42. Tyler Johnson – Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Pending UFA, $5 million

43. Reilly Smith – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – One year, $5 million

44. Adam Boqvist – Right Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – 1 year remaining, $2.6 million

45. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA, $1.675 million

46. Alexander Barabanov – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA, $2.5 million

47. Kaapo Kakko – Right Wing – New York Rangers – Pending RFA, $2.1 million

48. Cody Ceci – Right Defense – Edmonton Oilers – One year, $3.25 million

49. Erik Brannstrom – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – Pending RFA, $2 million

50. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks – 2 years remaining, $5.75 million