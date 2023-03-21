NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators

The Canucks weren’t interested in Vince Dunn for a second-round pick

Taj: Thomas Drance on the Vancouver Canucks: “Vince Dunn was available to the Canucks for the pick they gave up for Jason Dickinson ahead of the expansion draft and the organization didn’t have interest.”

Shawn Simpson: Would guess that at this point in time, the Ottawa Senators will bring forward Alex DeBrincat back next season on his $9 million qualifying offer.

The Senators are expected to sign Tyler Kleven soon

Shawn Simpson: It shouldn’t be a surprise if the Ottawa Senators bring in defenseman Tyler Kleven for the remainder of the season if they drop even further from the playoff race.

His coach at the University of North Dakota believes he’s NHL-ready and compares him to Jacob Trouba.

Shawn Simpson: One source said that there is some concern about where Kleven will fit in on the Senators left side.

The sides are talking and a deal should be done soon.

The Senators have gotten a bid of over $900 million

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on the sale of the Ottawa Senators.

Marek: “The Ottawa sale and the numbers that are getting staggering. You mentioned on Saturday a number that started with nine.

Friedman: “So I was only able to confirm one from what I could tell over $900 (million), and I believe that it’s about $925 (million).

Now, I think there’s some other groups that are in the mid-eights and I think there are some that came even lower, but I don’t know all of them.

But the one thing that this $925 (million) number did, Jeff, and again, I stress again, everything was non-binding to this point, but I really do believe that what it allowed the NHL to do, and the sellers and the Melnyk family to do, was say that: ‘we’re going to be in the zone and you better be prepared to show us how you’re going to get there.

And so that I do believe is very much going on.