NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko and some cheaper trade options

Cozens’ extension may complicate Filip Chytil extension talks. Some cheaper options for the Rangers

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Buffalo Sabres extending Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension with a $7.1 million salary cap hit likely made things tougher for the New York Rangers to extend arbitration-eligible Filip Chytil.

Extending defenseman K’Andre Miller is also going to be a challenge. The Rangers have a projected cap hit of $66.739 million next year with seven forwards, five defense, and one goaltender under contract. They’ll need to add six forwards, two defense, and a goalie with an estimated $16.7 million in cap space.

There are reports the Rangers are interested Timo Meier and his $10 million qualifying offer. Cheaper options could be Nino Niederreiter who has one year left at $4 million. The Minnesota Wild also Jordan Greenway at $3 million for two more years. Nashville Predators pending RFA Tanner Jeannot would be a nice addition for the Rangers.

NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes have one hole to fill, and three options to fill it are…

Does Vladimir Tarasenko make sense for the Rangers?

Update: Frank Seravalli: Hearing that the St. Louis Blues are trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers

NHL Trade: The St. Louis Blues trade Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers

Jeremy Rutherford and Arthur Staple of The Athletic: It’s now been 21 months since St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko made his trade request. The time appears to be approaching when he’ll finally be moved. He still has some control with his full no-trade clause.

A source close to Tarasenko wouldn’t give up the list of preferred teams, but the New York Rangers might be one of them. He’s really good friends with Artemi Panarin.

Rutherford notes that Tarasenko is having a down year offensively, as are many Blues players. He’s been relatively healthy the past three seasons and hasn’t missed any time because of his shoulder.

Staple notes the Rangers biggest need a top-line right winger to play with Paranin and Mika Zibanejad.

Rutherford said Blues fans would love to get Alexis Lafreniere but that isn’t happening. GM Doug Armstrong will likely as for a first and a prospect.

Scott Wheeler lists four prospects that have value that might interest the Blues – Brennan Othmann, Zac Jones, Adam Sykora and Will Cuylle. Craig Button adds prospects Matthew Robertson, Cuylle, Bryce McConnell-Barker and Sykora.

NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers

The Rangers may prefer to give a conditional second-round pick than a first-round pick. The condition being it becomes a first if they make the Eastern Conference final. It’s doubtful the Rangers would want to give up a roster player like Vitali Kravtsov. A second-tier prospect like Ryder Korczak or McConnell-Barker. Salary would also need to be retained.