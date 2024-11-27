NHL Rumors: New York Rangers Looking To Make Hockey Trades

Rangers Looking For a Shake Up But Want Top Six Forward in Return

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday and was asked about the New York Rangers looking to shake up their core and if they could see Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider move sooner rather than later.

Host: “So Dave, I was working the game on Saturday, wrapped up my post-game show at around 11 o’clock, made my way home, got to my couch, and saw that the Rangers were taking on the Edmonton Oilers and going into the season, maybe some people had that as your potential Stanley Cup final, right? We only get to see those two match up twice a year. So I’m like, All right, this should be a good game. Caught the second half man, the Rangers look bad, and maybe they’re going to make some moves here.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, they’re there, I think, after the loss and yesterday, they kind of made it known that they’d like to explore the trade market on some of their guys. We know that (Jacob) Trouba has been available. (Chris) Kreider’s name is making the rounds now. This is a team, they’re in a good position, if you look at them and the record, they’re just two points (four points now) out of the third slot in their division in the Metro.

This is a team that’s 12-6-1 (now 12-7-1), but the expectations are ridiculously high. And when you stumble a little bit and you 6-2 to an Oilers group that has not been up to snub so far the season, with respect to expectations themselves, either, you don’t want to press the panic button, but you also want to send a message to your group to say, again, guys, the expectations are all the way up here, and we’re playing middle of the pack right now. It’s not acceptable.

So Chris Drury, their GM, not holding anything back. I’m just the message has kind of been relayed to the players, but at the same time, you’ve got to do what you think is best for your organization. So to start those trade conversations now and to see what’s available out there, is certainly something that they’re looking at. There is some no-trade protection for a couple of these guys. Crider and Trouba both had 15 no trade lists.

Trouba’s got one year left on his deal after this season. Kreider’s got two I think there’s more of an appetite to move, or there certainly is more of an appetite to move Trouba versus Kreider, but they’re going to keep their options open and see what’s out there they can get their hands on a Kreider esque type who is been performing so far this season.

Because Kreider’s, he’s got only nine goals but that’s all he has this season. No assists on the year so far. He’s contributing in a certain aspect, but they want to bring in somebody that can kind of slot into their top six and kind of be interchangeable on the first and second line that has a little bit of jam in his game.

So that’s going to be something to kind of look for in terms of the Rangers, not just now, but leading into the trade deadline.”

