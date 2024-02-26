Could The Rangers and Flyers Make A Deal for Scott Laughton?

Kevin Kurz and Arthur Staple of The Athletic: Kurz and Staple look at what a trade between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers could look like for center Scott Laughton.

The Rangers need help at center and wing positions. We know they have interest in Anaheim Ducks players Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano, but what if they look within their division?

Laughton has a reasonable cap hit of $3 million over the next two years. Again, the Flyers are not shopping Laughton, but teams are calling about him, and it will take a significant package to get him out of Philadelphia.

The starting point is the Rangers first-round draft pick in 2024. It might involve a rostered player and maybe another high pick, especially moving a player to a divisional rival.

Staple writes that this might not be a place to dangle Kaapo Kakko. But if Laughton’s salary is added to the books, that means a player like Barclay Goodrow and his $3.6 million over the next three years could be moved in the summer. This would be an exciting move.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Siegel writes that as much as the Toronto Maple Leafs have been connected to Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames, what would it take to get Noah Hanifin in Toronto?

Tanev is the player that fits the Maple Leafs the best. We know GM Brad Treliving tried to get both Tanev and Nikita Zadorov back in November and failed.

Treliving has connections not only to Tanev but to Hanifin as well. He acquired him from Carolina as part of the Dougie Hamilton, Elias Lindholm, and the rights to Adam Fox trade.

We know the Maple Leafs are hesitant to trade their first-round pick for Tanev. However, as Siegel writes, it is something they should do for a 27-year-old defenceman. And it would make even more sense if they could sign Hanifin to an extension.

The crop of UFA defensemen is not that strong compared to Hanifin, and he probably would want $7 to $7.5 million on a new contract. Again, it would command a high price, especially with Mitch Marner and John Tavares coming up after this summer, but Hanifin could be the exact player the Maple Leafs need to win.