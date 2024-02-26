NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Could Be A Buyer and Seller at the Deadline

Six Destinations Vladimir Tarasenko Could End Up

Ian Mendes and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko was coy about his mindset heading into the NHL Trade Deadline.

Tarasenko changed agents again ahead of the deadline. After signing a one-year deal with the Senators for $5 million in the summer, he keeps things quiet behind closed doors as the deadline approaches.

We know the Senators are not having the best season. Tarasenko is a fascinating target. Though he is open to staying in Ottawa, he will be looking for similar money, if not more, on his next deal. But he could only get more money on his next contract by playing for a playoff team.

Now, Tarasenko controls his destiny and where he goes because of a no-trade clause. So it will not be easy for the Sens to trade and get the return they want without eating some salary and increasing the price.

Mendes and Goldman write teams looking for offense, especially on the power play, like the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild (if they can maintain pace in the West), and Boston Bruins, are good fits for Tarasenko.

Senators Open To Moving Other Players As Well

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes not only is Tarasenko in play at the trade deadline, but teams have been calling about defenseman Jakob Chychrun. He has been the subject of trade talks.

The Senators just acquired him last year at the deadline, but with a year left on his deal after this season, they are open to moving for the right price.

Along with Chychrun, the Senators could move Dominik Kubalik as well. GM Steve Staios has received calls on Josh Norris, but with six years left on his deal and part of the core, the Sens GM does not want to move him.