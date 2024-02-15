NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Teams don’t know what the cost is for Jake Guentzel

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that teams haven’t been told what the cost would be for 29-year-old, Pittsburgh Penguins pending UFA winger Jake Guentzel.

“The Penguins continue to take calls on him, but the Penguins, from what I can ascertain here, have not told teams what the price would be to get Jake Guentzel and that’s because the Penguins are not at that point yet. All they’re doing right now is taking calls and teams are trying to show Kyle Dubas, the Penguins GM, that if he ever gets to that point, where he would trade him, that they want in on that conversation.”

NHL Rumors: Guentzel, Tanev, Hanifin and Henrique Clogging the Trade Market

The pressure is on the Toronto Maple Leafs GM to improve with little assets to work with

TSN: Mark Masters on the pressure Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving to improve with limited assets available and a need for a defenseman and possibly some secondary scoring.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“With one month to go until the trade deadline, the Leafs are once again buyers but just how much they’ll buy remains to be seen. This group hasn’t shown as much potential as other teams in the Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner era. In fact, Toronto closer to the playoff cut-off line right now than the division lead.

And in his most recent media availability, after extending William Nylander, Brad Treliving made it clear he doesn’t believe in building his team at the deadline. He’s stressed he’ll need to be careful.

But the GM has also repeatedly said he liked to bolster the team’s blue line. And with John Klingberg done for the season, there is cap space available. And there may also be a need up front with the secondary scoring drying up of late.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs

However, Treyliving may find it challenging to make many moves considering the Leafs have bought so much in recent years. They’ve spent so much draft capital. They don’t have a second-round pick in the next three drafts. So the pressure is on his trailer and get set for his first deadline. In this center of the hockey universe.