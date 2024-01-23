NHL Rumors: Patrice Bergeron, Casey Mittelstadt, and the Top 32 Players Who Could Be Traded

Patrice Bergeron clarifies his skating in the Boston area

Joshua Clipperton: Talked to Patrice Bergeron, who has been recently seen skating around the Boston area. He said it was just a weekly group of ex-NHLers and friends.

“Come to our skates … the rumours would go away pretty quickly. It’s a slow pace.”

Casey Mittelstadt on hearing his name in the rumor mill

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News; Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt on hearing his name in the rumor mill.

“It’s actually kind of weird,” Mittelstadt told The Buffalo News following practice Monday. “I was just sitting at home watching NHL Network and all of a sudden, my name is getting thrown around. So, that was surprising to me, to be honest with you. It’s obviously something I’ve never experienced before.”

Kevin Weekes speculated about Mittelstadt’s future in Buffalo as many other young forwards have been given long-term extensions and he hasn’t. GM Kevyn Adams hasn’t approached Mittelstadt and his agents about an extension.

Mittelstadt said that he loves being and playing in Buffalo.

Top 32 players who could be traded

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Updating the top players who could moved by the trade deadline.

1. Elias Lindholm – Flames – $4.85 million cap hit.

2. Chris Tanev – Flames – $4.5 million cap hit.

3. Sean Walker – Flyers – $2.65 million cap hit.

4. Sean Monahan – Canadiens – $1.985 million cap hit.

5. Jake Allen – Canadiens – $3.85 million cap hit.

6. Vladimir Tarasenko – Senators – $5 million cap hit.

7. Andrei Kuzmenko – Canucks – $5.5 million cap hit.

8. Noah Hanifin – Flames – $4.95 million cap hit.

9. Adam Henrique – Ducks – $5.825 million cap hit.

10. Jake Guentzel – Penguins – $6 million cap hit.

11. Ilya Lyubushkin – Ducks – $2.75 million cap hit.

12. Anthony Duclair – Sharks – $3 million cap hit.

13. Pat Maroon – Wild – $800,000 cap hit.

14. Dominik Kubalik – Senators – $2.5 million cap hit.

15. Trevor Zegras – Ducks – $5.75 million cap hit.

16. Reilly Smith – Penguins – $5 million cap hit.

17. Adam Boqvist – Blue Jackets – $2.6 million cap hit.

18. Andrew Peeke – Blue Jackets – $2.75 million cap hit.

19. Jacob Markstrom – Flames – $6 million cap hit.

20. John Gibson – Ducks – $6.4 million cap hit.

21. Jordan Eberle – Kraken – $5.5 million cap hit.

22. Nick Seeler – Flyers – $775,000 cap hit.

23. Tyson Barrie – Predators – $4.5 million cap hit.

24. Tyler Johnson – Blackhawks – $5 million cap hit.

25. Mike Hoffman – Sharks – $4.5 million cap hit.

26. Marc-Andre Fleury – Wild – $3.5 million cap hit.

27. Rasmus Ristolainen – Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit.

28. Tony DeAngelo – Hurricanes – $1.675 million cap hit.

29. Matt Dumba – Coyotes – $3.9 million cap hit.

30. Jakub Vrana – Blues – $2.625 million cap hit.

31. Alexander Barabanov – Sharks – $2.5 million.

32. Elvis Merzlikins – Blue Jackets – $5.4 million