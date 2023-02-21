NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Luke Schenn and Thatcher Demko

Luke Schenn has always felt wanted in Vancouver

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn last week on the trade interest in him: “A couple of years ago, you’re just trying to be wanted by anyone. Now you’re at the point where you’re wanted, and it’s a compliment for sure, but you want to be wanted, for me, it’s always been to be wanted in Vancouver.”

Thatcher Demko is not connected to anyone outside of media speculation

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger last week when asked if Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko had been connected to the LA Kings or Buffalo Sabres. Is Demko in play or not?

Sekeres: “Let me ask you this because we kicked it around on the show because if you are looking for teams that are either in the playoffs or near the playoffs and could require goaltending, it’s LA and Buffalo.

Have you heard LA and Buffalo connected to Thatcher Demko at all?”

Dreger: “No, I have not. Again, do we debate whether Thatcher Demko’s in play or not? I don’t think he is. I don’t think he’s ever been but you always have to put the asterisks beside it because, okay well, he’ll be in play when an offer puts him in play but not before.

So I’m sure based on media speculation there have been inquiries on Thatcher Demko.

I’ve heard LA connected to a couple different goalies, (Karel) Vejmelka with the Arizona Coyotes makes some sense but that was dashed by an LA source not that long ago. It looks like an area that LA has to address.

Buffalo less so. When you look at the system of the Buffalo Sabres, they’ve got some good young goalies that are quickly going to become trade assets for them, right? So maybe one of those good young goalies would be part of that package that we’re talking about. That might be something that sweetens it in a conversation with the Vancouver Canucks but I haven’t heard that outside the lines of media speculation.