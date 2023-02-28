NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Could the Patrick Kane trade go down today?

Elliotte Friedman: If the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks wait until after 5:00 PM ET today, Kane’s cap hit would count against tomorrow’s number and it could work for the Rangers. There are still things going on behind the scenes like the approval, equipment and logistics.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: As Friedman notes, the Rangers needed one more day (Wednesday) to accrue enough cap space to add Kane. Expect to see in Kane in Philadephia on Wednesday.

Hearing Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks will be traded to the New York Rangers in next 36 hours. There is an agreement between both teams. The Rangers have a space under the cap finally. Do not expect a big return for Chicago. The Blackhawks have not a leverage. pic.twitter.com/6XdKU1nQuu — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 28, 2023

The Bruins may have asked the Coyotes to retain salary on Chychrun

Greg Wyshynski: Had heard that the Boston Bruins were interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun before they acquired Dmitry Orlov but one of the issues was that they have asked the Coyotes to retain salary.

He was two years left on his deal at a $4.6 million cap hit.

The Bruins may not be done

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins president Cam Neely on NESN on Friday’s trade deadline: “I’m still very happy with our group and where we’re at. We still have some time to maybe tinker. We’ll look at that. It’s a lot of gymnastics going on with the cap but we did give ourselves the opportunity to add if we wanted to.”

Schenn and Boeser trade talks continue, Cancuks and Mcdonogh still talking

David Pagnotta: The Vancouver Canucks were pretty active on the phones yesterday. They made one move and talks picked up on defenseman Luke Schenn and Brock Boeser. From what was hearing yesterday, interest in Conor Garland wasn’t picking up. CapFriendly showing they have just over $6.5 million in LTIR cap space.

Rick Dhaliwal: A decision on Vancouver Canucks unsigned prospect Aidan Mcdonough isn’t far away.

NCAA sources are saying that the Canucks and Mcdonough’s camp continue to have positive talks. He’s currently trying to focus on the remainder of his season. Sources also say that he is very open to signing his entry-level contract with the Canucks.