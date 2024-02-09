NHL Rumors: Pending UFA Centers or Ones With Term, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Pending UFA centers or ones with term

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Several teams are looking for centermen, with the New York Rangers looking for two. Adam Henrique and Tyler Johnson are pending UFAs with Scott Laughton and Nic Dowd with term.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner will generate some interest but unless they get a big offer, they’ll likely keep him. (two-years left at a $3.75 million cap hit and an 8-team no-trade clause)

The Philadelphia Flyers looking to take care of some business and blue line targets

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Philadelphia Flyers are laying the groundwork to sign forward Travis Konecny to an extension on July 1st.

Think that the Flyers will keep defenseman Nick Seeler but trade Sean Walker. Believe the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning are among the teams interested in Walker.

The value of Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is up but his contract makes it a tricky one. (He’s got three years left at a $5.1 million salary cap hit.)

Anthony Di Marco: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are two of the teams that have been tied to Ristolainen.

J.D. Burke: “I’m not going to sit here and question the credibility of this report, but I have to admit that I’m having a great deal of difficulty seeing how this makes any sense for the Canucks on any level. Sean Walker? That’d scan, but probably out of reach logistically.”

David Pagnotta: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Dallas Stars were another team showing some interest in Ristolainen.

There is nothing imminent from the Canucks but have been told that they have spoken to the Flyers this week about their defensemen.

Anthony Di Marco: Talked to another team who puts Ristolainen’s value at around $3.5 million. The Flyers are will to retain some salary but that would increase the price.

Anthony Di Marco: The Flyers are also retaining money on Kevin Hayes for another two years so retaining another salary that’s three more years wouldn’t be ideal for the Flyers.

“If were to retain 25%+ on Risto until ’27, I’d expect a 1st RD pick as PHI’s price. W/ the cap going up, the contract will age well.”