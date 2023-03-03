NHL Rumors: Penguins, Washington, Wild, Blue Jackets and the AHL

The Penguins took a run at J.T. Miller

Taj: Darren Dreger earlier this morning on TSN 1050 on Pittsburgh Penguins taking a run at Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller: “Vancouver said we like the offer we just can’t take it because it was draft picks. We need a center.”

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vancouver Canucks

Trevor van Riemsdyk staying in Washington

Elliotte Friedman: Have heard that the Washington Capitals are going to keep pending UFA defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk because of the injury situations on their blue line.

There has been some speculation that they have talked about a post-deadline contract extension though have received confirmation yet.

Tarik El-Bashir: “ The #Caps like TvR. Solid player who provides good value. I heard this week that talks on an extension were moving slowly. And with Jensen and Fehervary getting dinged in ANA on Wednesday, they’re running out of bodies on the backend.”

Teams calling on Jordan Greenway

Darren Dreger: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway has some speculation around him. Teams are calling the Wild but they aren’t getting the offers that they are comfortable with just yet.

The Blue Jackets are likely done but do have an extra first

Mark Scheig: Most of the Columbus Blue Jackets major work has already been done but can’t rule them out completely today given them having an extra first-round pick. They don’t have move anything today by 3:00 pm ET.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Winnipeg Jets

On playing in the AHL this season

AHL Communication: “Reminder: Per NHL rules, a player must be on an @TheAHL roster at 3 ET today in order to be eligible to be sent down from the NHL at any time for the rest of the season.”