NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Winnipeg Jets, and the New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers trade tiers

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers will be sellers at the deadline for the third straight year. A look at the Flyers trade tiers for 10 players.

The expiring contracts – James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Brown, and Justin Braun.

The checks all the boxes – Nick Seeler

The big calls – Kevin Hayes, Ivan Provorov, and Tony DeAngelo

The total surprises – Rasmus Ristolainen, Joel Farabee, and Scott Laughton

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers looking for a third for James van Riemsdyk

Chris Johnston: The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to get a third-round pick for pending UFA forward James van Riemsdyk.

Among the interested teams are the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken. The Calgary Flames had inquired in the past but they don’t appear to be in the buying mode anymore.

The Winnipeg Jets okay fit in van Riemsdyk’s full salary if…..

Murat Ates: The Winnipeg Jets would be able fit in James van Riemsdyk salary without having the Flyers retaining salary if they were able to include Logan Stanley in the trade, returning Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to the AHL, and sending a forward who has a $750,000 salary to the minors.

The Jets would have to run with 12 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

The Flyers may prefer retaining some salary and getting a better trade return.

NHL Rumors: Voracek, Athanasiou, Kane, Bratt, Meier, and the Hurricanes

The New York Rangers may be done

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have $7,085 in available salary cap space, so it’s safe to say they may be done.

They don’t have many options here. They’d have to move someone off their roster if they want to make a trade and they likely don’t want to do that.