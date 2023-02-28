NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-ANA, New Jersey Devils, an the Edmonton Oilers

Scouting the Blackhawks and Ducks

Ben Pope: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks game include the New York Rangers (2), Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Dallas Stars.

NHL Rumors: All Eyes on Patrick Kane

The Devils looking for more grit and depth

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said on the NHL Network that he’d like to bring in some more grit, to add some more depth and create more cap room to allow them more options down the road.

The Oilers have talked the Predators about Mattias Ekholm and Canadiens about Joel Edmundson

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers have continued to talk about defenseman Mattias Ekholm. He is one of the options the Oilers are considering.

David Pagnotta: Ekholm has three years left on his contract at a $6.25 million salary cap hit. The Oilers and Los Angeles Kings have had some interest.

Jim Matheson: “If Karlsson deal is too hard for Oilers, go big or go home for top four D if you’re Ken Holland. Ekholm fills bill much better than Chychryn with Oilers keen on very, tough guy to play against. Don’t worry about the 3 years at $6.25 m after this one. Make dollars work, somehow.”

Darren Dreger: Another option that has been told that the Oilers have discussed is Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Jonathan Willis: “My personal feeling: Ekholm is a real player who can help, while Edmundson is a complementary guy to a RD passer (one with serious injury questions no less). You can pay real assets for Ekholm. You shouldn’t for Edmundson.”

Jim Matheson: “People are right when they say Mattias Ekholm at 32 has lot of miles on his body with hard style he plays. But Duncan Keith had played 1400 NHL games and logged huge mins before Oilers got him at 38. He was better than fine as left D. Make money work cap-wise for Ekholm in trade.”

