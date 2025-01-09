NHL Rumors: Sharks, Blackhawks, Canucks, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Capitals, Red Wings, Ducks, and Maple Leafs

The San Jose Sharks are to talk with pending UFA Mikael Granlund, who will draw plenty of trade interest

The Fourth Period: San Jose Sharks forward Mikael Granlund is a pending UFA and the 32-year-old is expected to have some talks with the Sharks before the trade deadline.

It’s not known what the forward is looking for on his next deal, but teams looking for a top-six forward will be calling. Among the teams that might show some interest include the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes.

James Hagens and the Top U-18 Players to Watch for 2025 NHL Draft

Hits on the Blackhawks, Canucks, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Capitals, Red Wings, Ducks, and Maple Leafs

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks should strongly consider hiring David Carle (Denver) whenever he’d consider signing. He may want to coach Denver through the season as they are going for their third title in four years.

Believe that Josh Yohe’s report that the Vancouver Canucks turned down a Mika Zibanejad for J.T. Miller deal is correct but there are some semantics involved. The Rangers did deny the rejected trade offer a few weeks ago. Believe that when Miller was on his mental health break from the Canucks, the Rangers asked the Canucks what it might take to get Miller, and that Zibanejad’s name was brought up. Don’t know if Zibanejad was approached about his no-movement clause. Believe the deal was also bigger than an one for one trade. The Canucks really like defenseman Braden Schneider and so do the Rangers.

The New York Rangers have allowed defenseman Zac Jones’ camp to talk to other teams to see if there is any interest.

Vincent Trocheck would generate the most trade interest out of New York but they aren’t interested in moving him.

Players who signed a one-year deal are now eligible to sign a contract extension with their respective teams. Teams could try to re-sign: Eric Robinson (Hurricanes), Ty Emberson (Oilers), Steven Lorentz (Maple Leafs), Kevin Lankinen (Canucks), and Jason Zucker (Sabres).

The Ottawa Senators are looking for right-handed defensemen.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have let teams know they have forwards, defensemen, and goalies available, and are willing to use their cap space to acquire young players, prospects and picks.

The Washington Capitals have told teams they aren’t moving pending UFA goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson.

Believe the Detroit Red Wings have eyed Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens.

NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes Are Now Eligible to Extend Eric Robinson

The Anaheim Ducks are still asking for a lot for goaltender John Gibson.

The Toronto Maple Leafs would prefer adding a center who has some term left on his contract. That may not happen though.