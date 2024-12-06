NHL Rumors: Should the Edmonton Oilers, and Others, Be Wondering About the Buffalo Sabres?

2 Goalies 1 Mic: Jeff Marek on the OilersNation podcast on the Buffalo Sabres potentially being a trade partner for the Edmonton Oilers, and any other team as well.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “Which team. I know you just spoke about trades, and obviously it’s not going to come for a while. But is there a team out there that you see as like a perfect fit for the Oilers to talk with and trying to acquire a couple of players from there?

Marek: “You know, I’ve um, all season long I’ve wondered about the Buffalo Sabers. Now, there’s been a nice little sort of mini-winning streak in California for them. But I do wonder, knowing how many jobs are on the line, if it is a, if it is another losing season and there’s no playoffs.

Western Conference Injuries: Avs, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Blues, Canucks, and Golden Knights

I wonder if, maybe panic is too strong, but some, is there a general manager out there that can be nudged into doing something that normally he wouldn’t want to do? If you ask me that question, then I think it’s the Buffalo Sabers and Kevyn Adams, just knowing how everything’s on the line in that organization.

It’s not exactly a secret. The players feel it. The players know it. Behind closed doors, the players talk about it. Everybody knows what’s at stake with the Buffalo Sabers.

You know, Dylan Cozens has had a really rough season. Jack Quinn has had a rough start as well. You know, you guys were mentioning Bowen Byram. And you know, he may just end up killing them in arbitration if he’s still with the Sabers and it gets there. The name Owen Power has been, been whispered out there as well.

So I wonder if the team that’s out there, and not just for the Edmonton Oilers, but for anybody here. I do wonder about the Buffalo Sabres.

And that is a number of different positions. And look like even, even the net mining position as well. Like they have, you can make the argument like two solid goaltenders that people are very interested in. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who just signed the extension, and then Devon Levi, who I think we all look at and say, that’s a, that’s a goalie of the future, not just for the Buffalo Sabers, but also across our fingers as Canadians, Team Canada.

Four Nations Faceoff: Team Canada Goes Down a Familiar Route

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.