Western Conference Injuries: Avs, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Blues, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton shed his no-contact jersey at practice yesterday.

Gerry Moddejonge: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an undisclosed injury.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek, and defenseman Jonas Brodin are all week-to-week. Forward Jakub Lauko is day-to-day and has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Vickers: St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko has been upgraded to day-to-day and hopes to be able to return in the next three games.

“It’s been pretty day to day, which is great we’re kind of out of that week-to-week window now,” Demko said. “I think I’m at a point now where I could potentially have a discussion with and be available to back up or what have you between now and probably the next three games. So, I think that’s kind of the window we’re looking at and kind of see what each day brings.”

Puck Pedia: The Canucks recalled forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and defenseman Cole McWard to get within $8,000 of the cap ceiling, then placed defenseman Filip Hronek on the LTIR.

The recalled Max Sasson and now have $6.3 million in LTIR cap space.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone yesterday on if he’ll be in the lineup tonight: “I guess we’ll have to figure that one out tomorrow. I’m excited to get back with my teammates this week, but we’ll see how my pregame skate goes tomorrow and make sure I’m dialed in before I make that decision.”

