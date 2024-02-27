NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators Trade Tiers

St. Louis Blues Trade Tiers

Jeremy Rutherford of the Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues heading into the trade deadline. The Blues a bubble team, are not serious contenders and have some pending UFAs to make decisions on.

Nobody’s untouchable, but … – Colton Parayko, Jordan Binnington, and Jake Neighbours.

Have to think about it – Pavel Buchnevich, and Jordan Kyrou.

Any takers? – Brandon Saad, Kasperi Kapanen, Kevin Hayes, Sammy Blais, and Marco Scandella.

Hard to move – Torey Krug, Brayden Schenn, Nick Leddy, and Justin Faulk.

Sticking around – Joel Hofer, Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel, Zack Bolduc, Nathan Walker, Tyler Tucker, and Nikita Alexandrov.

Maybe sticking around – Oskar Sundqvist and Scott Perunovich.

Ottawa Senators Trade Tiers

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators will be sellers again at the trade deadline. Do they go a little bigger than just trading pending UFAs?

The absolute untouchables – Jake Sanderson, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk.

They’re also not going anywhere – Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig, Mathieu Joseph, Shane Pinto and Artem Zub.

Let’s have a conversation – Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Jakob Chychrun, and Josh Norris.

Good depth guys who probably aren’t being moved – Jacob Bernard-Docker, Parker Kelly, and Anton Forsberg.

Good pieces for the rebuild – Tyler Boucher, Roby Jarventie, Tyler Kleven, Leevi Merilainen, Zack Ostapchuk and Mads Sogaard.

Players who aren’t getting traded because of their contracts or injuries – Travis Hamonic, Joonas Korpisalo and Zack MacEwen.

The murky middle – Erik Brannstrom and Mark Kastelic.

Players who could get traded before the deadline – Dominik Kubalik, Jiri Smejkal, and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Depth players who could be traded – Rourke Chartier, Josh Currie, Dillon Heatherington, Matthew Highmore, Boko Imama, Jacob Larsson, Kevin Mandolese, Nikolas Matinpalo, Cole Reinhardt, Donovan Sebrango, Egor Sokolov, Garrett Pilon, and Lassi Thomson.

The Long shots – Angus Crookshank, Philippe Daoust, Jorian Donovan, Max Guenette, Tomas Hamara, Oskar Pettersson, and Djibril Toure.