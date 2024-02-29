NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning Need Some Saves and Maybe a Defenseman or Two

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein talk about the Tampa Bay Lightning and what they could be looking to add before the trade deadline. They need to improve on the defensive side of things and they need some saves. One or two defensemen maybe.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Pagnotta: “And another team sticking in the Eastern Conference, Tampa Bay Lightning. They’re making the rounds and they’re exploring. They’re evaluating their options. They’ve got cap space, but my understanding is they’re looking for some players that have a little bit of longevity on their contracts and term extra.

Doesn’t take them out of any of the races at the moment, but they’re exploring like potential for a David Savard reunion from the Montreal Canadiens. We mentioned (Marcus) Petterson in Pittsburgh. He’s got a year left on his contract as well. There are some other options that could be available as they look to see who they can potentially add to this mix because they have that extra cap space that they’ve got. What’s a good fit there?”

NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and the Ottawa Senators

Bernstein: “Defense. But Dave, even if they added a Savard, okay, they’re the seventh worst defensive team in the league this year. And that’s because none of the goaltenders, even the big cat, you know, a future Hall of Famer is under .900 save percentage. So unless they start getting saves, it doesn’t matter who you add on defense.

And the tough thing is, that I mentioned the seven worst defensive team in the league, right? Yet there are plus five, they’re scoring goals. They don’t need help up front, right? I mean, they’re scoring goals. They cannot keep the puck out of the net and that’s the that’s the challenge.

So yes, you could add on defense, but unless the goalie, unless Vassy goes off on a run that we’ve seen before, like they might get in, they might miss. If they get in, I think they’re one and out because they’re gonna give up too many goals.

So again, the defensive side of the puck is where they need help but they could certainly use more saves down the stretch too”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, defense definitely plays a factor in the goaltending as well. Especially if you ask like Shane Kelly, would probably go all over you for not mentioning that the D definitely plays a factor here and the goaltending is a repercussion of that.

But you’re right. They need to add on that backhand they need to add, realistically maybe two pieces on that blue line. We’ll see what happens from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Devils, Wild, Red Wings, Panthers, Lightning, Capitals, Hurricanes and Avalanche