NHL Rumors: The Columbus Blue Jackets Don’t Plan on Trading Boone Jenner

Sportsnet: Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Ops and interim GM John Davidson on the Jeff Marek Show said they don’t have any plans to trade forward Boone Jenner despite teams calling.

Marek: “Let me ask about Boone Jenner. You know, Elliotte and I on the podcast that came out morning, we’re sort of going through okay, where, where would Boone Jenner fit? And obviously Columbus but you know other teams in and around trade deadline and we sort of came to the conclusion that there’s probably not one team in the NHL where Boone Jenner doesn’t fit. How often do people call on Boone Jenner?

Davidson: “Quite often. I mean, I’m being very transparent. We get a lot of calls on Boone, but Boone’s not going anywhere and Boone doesn’t want to go anywhere.

That’s another thing to, I forget who it was somebody in, in your business that I used to be in, has made statements that a lot of young players don’t want to be in Columbus. Every, every situation has its own story. And to say that, I think I’d have to vehemently disagree.

When you say, take a player like Boone Jenner and he’s been with us for a while now. He’s our captain. He’s getting better every year to ah, to ah take a guy like him and have him say, and you just interviewed the other day by Aaron Portzline, the beat writer for The Atlantic, The Athletic, pardon me in in Columbus. He wants to finish his career in Columbus. He says that’d be a great honor. He says I’m not going anywhere. I want to be part of the solution.

And, and we, I don’t get calls, people right now demanding to get out of Columbus. This is a wonderful place to play when you add in every bit of, every bit of the situation. Johnny Gaudreau came to us and, and sure we signed him. This season has been a slow start for him, but he’s been very good most nights lately. And I think he can, he can be a better player for us and I look forward to seeing that.

But I just think that when you get involved with, with our situation, that drama we’ve had and everything else, the noise is, it’s understandable that there’s going to be noise but a lot of it is just malarkey. It’s not even close to true. So I don’t listen to a lot of the noise and I don’t, I just understand how the business works.”