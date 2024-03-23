NHL Rumors: The Evidence Paints an Erik Karlsson Return to Ottawa

The Evidence Makes You Wonder About an Erik Karlsson Return To Ottawa

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin of Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked about the potential return of Erik Karlsson to the Ottawa Senators.

Scott Laughlin: “Friedge, even last week after the deadline, Erik Karlsson was asked about a return to the Senators, and you heard his response, right? Well, that’s Canada for you; they need things to talk about, they have air time to fill, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. So he kind of quashed any speculation out there that an eventual ultimate return to Ottawa would be happening. That being said, on the surface, I mean, there’s a lot to go on that contract still, and there’s a lot of money to be eaten by somebody if, in fact, he’s ever gonna leave Pittsburgh. But what about that?

Do you think there’s ever anything to that? Gord and I were talking off the air about it, and obviously, Alfie’s back is as an assistant coach with the Senators, at least for the rest of this season. And who knows what the coaching staff will look like next season, but he’s always been a bit of a mentor to a guy like Erik Karlsson. Do you think there could ever be anything in the cards to have him finish his career, kind of where it started?”

Elliotte Friedman: “Well, I’ve been one of the people who’s been wondering about whether or not that could happen, and you mentioned the keyword there and that is Alfredsson. And we know that Ottawa was going to make some changes. We know that they are looking at making some moves. You know, also I think that if you take a look at Karlsson, they don’t need left shot D, but they do need right shot D.

So you know he fits the position they’re looking at. Like I would describe it Scotty, as a lot of circumstantial evidence. But if you combine that circumstantial evidence together, it makes sense. And so, like I am one of the people who wondered about it.

I guess I’m one of those Canadian guys that Karlsson is mad at right now. But again, I simply chalk it up to if you look at it from a purely circumstantial evidence point of view a reunion makes a lot of sense.”