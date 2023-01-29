NHL Rumors: The New Jersey Devils, and Will it be a buyers market?

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Devils are willing to pay a price for the right player at the deadline

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: The New Jersey Devils are buyers at the deadline this year. LeBrun spoke with New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, who is looking to improve his club but will not pay a premium for a rental player. Fitzgerald’s philosophy remains the same since he took over and that is to make hockey trades and acquire controllable assets.

For the right price, Fitzgerald would like to add a top-six winger. But again if Fitzgerald did that the team would have him not only for this season but for future seasons as well.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues

A player the Devils continue to be connected to is Timo Meier of the Sharks. Meier is a great fit. He is controllable and fits the nucleus of the young core Fitzgerald has built.

Is it going to be a buyers market at the deadline?

Nick Alberga: Elliotte Friedman on if it’s going to be a buyers market.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The one thing I’m starting to wonder about here though is, I’m beginning to wonder if this is going to be a buyers market.

I’ve heard there’s some teams out there that are trying to sell, who are a little bit worried that there aren’t going to be a ton of buyers. And therefore the sellers are worried that they might be the person who goes home alone at the bar at 2:00 am if they don’t do something.

So I think some of the buyers are really hoping that’s the case that some of the sellers might panic. We’ll see if that happens.”