NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers are talking to the San Jose Sharks about Erik Karlsson again

Chris Johnston: It appears that the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers have re-engaged on Erik Karlsson trade talks. There would have to be large financial hurdles for both sides for a deal to be worked out. It’s the second time this season that they’ve held talks.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman : “I’ve had a source reiterate to me that a Karlsson acquisition for the Oilers, though possible, is very unlikely.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: "I'm not saying this can't or won't happen. But if the Oilers do acquire Erik Karlsson, it would be a surprising — shocking — move based on what I've heard, Karlsson's contract, and the Oilers' cap constraints."

Leafs will be patient with the UFAs

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on pending unrestricted free agent Michael Bunting and their other pending UFAs: “We want to see what the rest of the year brings before we commit to anything necessarily.”

Dallas Stars trade tiers

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: It sounds like the Stars are not that interested in trade draft picks (have already sent their first to the Rangers) and would be more likely to trade players that they have under control.

Trade tiers for the Dallas Stars heading into the trade deadline.

Face of the Franchise – Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger and Roope Hintz.

If you thought about it, don’t – Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Esa Lindell, and Ryan Suter.

Untouchable youngsters – Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven.

It would take a blockbuster trade – Thomas Harley and Mavrik Bourque.

Stars really like him – Ty Dellandrea, Nils Lundkvist, Liam Bichsel, Colin Miller, Mason Marchment and Scott Wedgewood.

Let’s talk – Denis Gurianov and Radek Faksa.

Please take him – Anton Khudobin.

Throw-ins – Joel Kiviranta, Luke Glendening, Joel Hanley and Jani Hakanpaa. May get included for cap purposes.