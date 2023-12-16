NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and if they are close to moving forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight on the Vancouver Canucks and if they are close to moving forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jody Shelley: “Out in Vancouver, they got a good start out there. And then we’ve heard there has been inquiries for Andrei Kuzmenko. And how close are the Canucks to moving?”

Pagnotta: “Well, not close.

….

Look, the Canucks definitely engaged in discussions involving Kuzmenko, but I can tell you nothing is close right now, with respect to potentially moving him.

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blues, Canadiens, Red Wings and Penguins

You know his role on the team has changed and has shifted a little bit. Elliotte had the report over the weekend that teams have been engaged in those discussions. Yes, that is still the case, and the, and the Canucks, excuse me, are very much willing to have those talks, but he does have a $5.5 million cap. He has a 12-team no-trade list as well.

While they are going to be part of those discussions and open to continuing dialogue with some teams. I don’t get the sense in talking to some people close to that situation right now that anything is imminent as of afternoon. Obviously, one phone call everything changes, yada, yada, yada, but it doesn’t look like right now, the expectation is something will happen relatively quickly, involving Kuzmenko

And because of their cap hit or his cap hit, excuse me, as much as the Canucks would like to kind of create a little more space, this is different than what, they deal with they had a few weeks ago with Chicago in which they moved Anthony Beauvillier to the Blackhawks for a draft pick and freeing up that full $4.15 million cap hit.

That’s not what they’re looking to do here. If they do move Kuzmenko, it will be a talent-for-talent swap. Can they create a little of extra cap space? That would be the objective but again, because of that high price, I think this might be something we either look at later on in the season or we explore, or they explore rather, in the summer. But definitely open to dialogue and Patrick Allvin, always willing to pick up the phone.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets