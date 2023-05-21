NHL Rumors: They NHL won’t give up on Arizona just yet, and is it time to end the Matthews speculation

The NHL won’t say just yet that Arizona has been a failure

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Arizona Coyotes arena situation.

Blake Price: “The general public Dregs is completely on board with ‘enough is enough.’ Do we really think Gary Bettman will finally say ‘this is a failure?’

Dreger: “No. Not yet, but I think the league has to be in a position where they recognize that they are out of options there. But there are still some local options that they want to continue to consider.

As I mentioned on TSN.ca earlier (Wednesday) morning, you look at the Phoenix Suns new ownership there. Is that individual willing to consider renovating the building again at considerable expense? Maybe partnering with the Arizona Coyotes to get involved in a new building which doesn’t necessarily make sense but I’m told that’s a better option than bringing the Arizona Coyotes into the facility that the Suns play in that was just fully renovated.

I was also told that the owner of the Suns likely isn’t willing to consider buying the Arizona Coyotes.

So that would be the local connection that at least makes some sense. That I think that the NHL and Commissioner Bettman are going to going to continue to work on and maybe try and convince ownership of the Suns to at least consider that moving forward.

Beyond that you’re right. I mean the league has to consider, has to consider relocation right now.

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: Auston Matthews has one year left on his contract, and has never hinted once that he wanted to return to his home State and play for the Arizona Coyotes.

Given the failed arena vote and so much uncertainty surrounding the organization in Arizona, it would likely deter any free agent looking to sign there long-term, including Matthews.