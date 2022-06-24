NHL Rumors: Top 30 Trade Targets and an Extra Note on Wheeler

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: An updated top 30 trade target list with Blake Wheeler being added and is sitting at No. 3.

1. Alex DeBrincat – Blackhawks – one-year left at $6.4 million

Does it Make Sense for the Blackhawks to Trade DeBrincat?

2. Kevin Fiala – Wild – pending RFA

3. Blake Wheeler – Jets – two years left at $8.25 million

Scott Billeck: “Not totally surprised here. The cost of moving Wheeler’s contract without retained salary will be interesting. The cost of doing business could be someone like Ville Heinola.”

Blake Wheeler is high event. Lots of offense, very little defense. https://t.co/yRwSIwtoHm pic.twitter.com/FYPQBOAkJr — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) June 22, 2022

4. Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – three years left at $4.6 million

5. John Gibson – Ducks – five years left at $6.4 million

6. J.T. Miller – Canucks – one-year left at $5.25 million

7. Tony DeAngelo – Hurricanes – pending RFA

8. New Jersey Devils 2022 first-round pick – 2nd overall

9. Tyson Barrie – Oilers – two years left at $4.5 million

10. Jesper Bratt – Devils – pending RFA

Bratt and the Devils talking but not significant talks

11. Pavel Zacha – Devils – pending RFA

12. Jeff Petry – Canadiens – three years left at $6.25 million

13. John Marino – Penguins – five years left at $4.4 million

14. Semyon Varlamov – Islanders – one-year left at $5 million

15. Alec Martinez – Golden Knights – two years left at $5. million

16. Anthony Beauvillier – Islanders – two years left at $4.15 million

17. One of Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto – Oilers – pending RFAs

18. Lawson Crouse – Coyotes – pending RFA

19. Kasperi Kapanen – Penguins – pending RFA

20. Patric Hornqvist – Panthers – one-year left at $5.3 million

21. Mackenzie Blackwood – Devils – one-year left at $2.8 million

22. Carson Soucy – Kraken – one-year left at $2.75 million

23. Tanner Pearson – Canucks – two years left at $3.2 million

24. Jason Dickinson – Canucks – two years left at $2.65 million

25. Filip Zadina – Red Wings – pending RFA

26. Joonas Donskoi – Kraken – one-year left at $3.9 million

27. Philippe Myers – Predators – one-year left at $2.55 million

28. Justin Holl – Maple Leafs – one-year left at $2 million

29. Ethan Bear – Hurricanes – pending RFA

Bear’s camp has permission to speak to other teams

30. Josh Anderson – Canadiens – five years left at $5.5 million