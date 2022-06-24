NHL Rumors: Top 30 Trade Targets and an Extra Note on Wheeler
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: An updated top 30 trade target list with Blake Wheeler being added and is sitting at No. 3.

1. Alex DeBrincat – Blackhawks – one-year left at $6.4 million

Does it Make Sense for the Blackhawks to Trade DeBrincat?

2. Kevin Fiala – Wild – pending RFA

3. Blake Wheeler – Jets – two years left at $8.25 million

  • Scott Billeck: “Not totally surprised here. The cost of moving Wheeler’s contract without retained salary will be interesting. The cost of doing business could be someone like Ville Heinola.”

4. Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – three years left at $4.6 million

5. John Gibson – Ducks – five years left at $6.4 million

6. J.T. Miller – Canucks – one-year left at $5.25 million

7. Tony DeAngelo – Hurricanes – pending RFA

8. New Jersey Devils 2022 first-round pick – 2nd overall

9. Tyson Barrie – Oilers – two years left at $4.5 million

10. Jesper Bratt – Devils – pending RFA

Bratt and the Devils talking but not significant talks

11. Pavel Zacha – Devils – pending RFA

12. Jeff Petry – Canadiens – three years left at $6.25 million

13. John Marino – Penguins – five years left at $4.4 million

14. Semyon Varlamov – Islanders – one-year left at $5 million

15. Alec Martinez – Golden Knights – two years left at $5. million

16. Anthony Beauvillier – Islanders – two years left at $4.15 million

Could the Islanders package Beauvillier in a deal for Josh Anderson?

17. One of Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto – Oilers – pending RFAs

18. Lawson Crouse – Coyotes – pending RFA

19. Kasperi Kapanen – Penguins – pending RFA

20. Patric Hornqvist – Panthers – one-year left at $5.3 million

21. Mackenzie Blackwood – Devils – one-year left at $2.8 million

22. Carson Soucy – Kraken – one-year left at $2.75 million

23. Tanner Pearson – Canucks – two years left at $3.2 million

24. Jason Dickinson – Canucks – two years left at $2.65 million

25. Filip Zadina – Red Wings – pending RFA

26. Joonas Donskoi – Kraken – one-year left at $3.9 million

27. Philippe Myers – Predators – one-year left at $2.55 million

28. Justin Holl – Maple Leafs – one-year left at $2 million

29. Ethan Bear – Hurricanes – pending RFA

Bear’s camp has permission to speak to other teams

30. Josh Anderson – Canadiens – five years left at $5.5 million