NHL Rumors: Top 30 Trade Targets and an Extra Note on Wheeler

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: An updated top 30 trade target list with Blake Wheeler being added and is sitting at No. 3.
1. Alex DeBrincat – Blackhawks – one-year left at $6.4 million
Does it Make Sense for the Blackhawks to Trade DeBrincat?
2. Kevin Fiala – Wild – pending RFA
3. Blake Wheeler – Jets – two years left at $8.25 million
- Scott Billeck: “Not totally surprised here. The cost of moving Wheeler’s contract without retained salary will be interesting. The cost of doing business could be someone like Ville Heinola.”
Blake Wheeler is high event. Lots of offense, very little defense. https://t.co/yRwSIwtoHm pic.twitter.com/FYPQBOAkJr
— Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) June 22, 2022
4. Jakob Chychrun – Coyotes – three years left at $4.6 million
5. John Gibson – Ducks – five years left at $6.4 million
6. J.T. Miller – Canucks – one-year left at $5.25 million
7. Tony DeAngelo – Hurricanes – pending RFA
8. New Jersey Devils 2022 first-round pick – 2nd overall
9. Tyson Barrie – Oilers – two years left at $4.5 million
10. Jesper Bratt – Devils – pending RFA
Bratt and the Devils talking but not significant talks
11. Pavel Zacha – Devils – pending RFA
12. Jeff Petry – Canadiens – three years left at $6.25 million
13. John Marino – Penguins – five years left at $4.4 million
14. Semyon Varlamov – Islanders – one-year left at $5 million
15. Alec Martinez – Golden Knights – two years left at $5. million
16. Anthony Beauvillier – Islanders – two years left at $4.15 million
Could the Islanders package Beauvillier in a deal for Josh Anderson?
17. One of Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto – Oilers – pending RFAs
18. Lawson Crouse – Coyotes – pending RFA
19. Kasperi Kapanen – Penguins – pending RFA
20. Patric Hornqvist – Panthers – one-year left at $5.3 million
21. Mackenzie Blackwood – Devils – one-year left at $2.8 million
22. Carson Soucy – Kraken – one-year left at $2.75 million
23. Tanner Pearson – Canucks – two years left at $3.2 million
24. Jason Dickinson – Canucks – two years left at $2.65 million
25. Filip Zadina – Red Wings – pending RFA
26. Joonas Donskoi – Kraken – one-year left at $3.9 million
27. Philippe Myers – Predators – one-year left at $2.55 million
28. Justin Holl – Maple Leafs – one-year left at $2 million
29. Ethan Bear – Hurricanes – pending RFA
Bear’s camp has permission to speak to other teams
30. Josh Anderson – Canadiens – five years left at $5.5 million