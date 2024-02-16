NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the San Jose Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs eyeing defensemen but only offering up multiple lower-round picks

TSN: Chris Johnston says that Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is still likely the Toronto Maple Leafs No. 1 trade target, but they are looking at plenty of other defensemen.

“They include Sean Walker and Alexandre Carrier, who are both pending unrestricted free agents like Tanev.”

The Maple Leafs don’t really want to trade their first-round pick and they don’t have second-round picks for the next three drafts. They’re trying to use multiple lower-round picks.

The San Jose Sharks and Kevin Labanc‘s agent trying to find a new home for him

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Kevin Labanc is in the final year of his contract that carries a $5.875 million cap hit. Though the cap hit will be pro-rated at the deadline, contending teams may not have that kind of room. He’s been a healthy scratch and hasn’t played in four weeks.

Labanc when asked about the trade deadline.

“(The deadline) is obviously looming over everyone’s shoulder. Trades are going to happen. I think it’s inevitable,” Labanc said. “It’s tough. You hate to see a couple of guys go. It’s such a great locker room.

I think the biggest thing that I’m going to miss is just being around these guys. Just everybody in here. We just have such great chemistry. But it’s never goodbye. It’s always see you later.”

Max Miller of The Hockey News: The agent, Mike Curran, for San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc said that they are working together to find a new team for Labanc.

“I echo what Kevin said yesterday about finding a fresh start. We are working with the team to find him a new opportunity in the NHL either by the trade deadline or the off-season. Regardless of the outcome, I know he will continue to work as hard as he can to get back in the lineup and give the Sharks his best effort.”