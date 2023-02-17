NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Have Needs To Fill At The Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs Can Fill Multiple Needs At The Trade Deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: LeBrun asked several executives around the NHL about the needs for the Maple Leafs at the upcoming trade deadline. As LeBrun wrote, we know general manager Kyle Dubas does not want to spend big on a big-name rental by giving up a first-round pick and prospect Matthew Knies. However, they may not stop him from spending on a medium-type rental.

In a perfect world, Dubas could add one forward and one defenceman at the deadline. In speaking with these executives, they discussed what is the more pressing need for a bottom-six forward or a defenceman.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Most executives agree the Maple Leafs top-six forward group is excellent, their players just need to step up in the playoffs. Though it could not hurt to add a player there either. But most agree that adding a player with playoff experience to both the bottom six forward group as well as the defence would be important for a long playoff run.

LeBrun writes names being connected to the Leafs are Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev, Jake McCabe and Timo Meier, but as he writes, the dollars in and dollars out might be a problem. In addition, LeBrun sites the Avalanche as a team that knew they needed to add jam and size to make a playoff run that ended in a Stanley Cup.

Maple Leafs Continue To Be Patient Watching The Trade Market

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta was on NHL Network on Wednesday with Jackie Redmond and stated that Maple Leafs are still investigating the trade market as general manager Kyle Dubas continues to have trade talks with teams around the league.

Like LeBrun in the above section, Pagnotta feels that Dubas seems to have prioritized upgrading the forward position, but he is also exploring options on the blue line.

Along with the names listed above, Patrick Kane‘s name continues to be linked to the Maple Leafs as well. Along with another Chicago Blackhawks forward in Max Domi to add bite to their third or fourth line.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers are on Patrick Kane’s list

As Pagnotta notes, if the Maple Leafs go after Barbashev of St. Louis, the price tag currently is a second-round pick and a prospect. With no second-round pick, the Maple Leafs will have to put together a better package if they want him.

Also, the Maple Leafs are engaged with Vancouver about Tyler Myers. Pagnotta noted these two teams have re-engaged in trade talks that started earlier in the season.

Again a lot of what the Maple Leafs can do will be determined by the health of Jake Muzzin and if he is placed on LTIR for the entire regular season.