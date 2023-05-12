NHL Rumors: Treliving, Predators, Dubas, Keefe, Sullivan, Penguins, and Rangers

Brad Treliving is not able to talk to teams

Frank Seravalli: Sources are saying that the Calgary Flames aren’t giving teams permission to speak with Brad Treliving. Teams that are interested in Treliving need permission from the Flames but they may not give it until his contract expires on June 30th.

No rush on the Nashville Predators coaching vacancy

Michael Gallagher: Don’t expect much news regarding the Nashville Predators coaching situation until closer to the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

A scenario with Dubas, Keefe to Pittsburgh and Sullivan to New York

Larry Brooks: “So I will pass along this scenario that was just presented to me. Dubas leaves Toronto to become Pittsburgh GM, brings Keefe with him, as such fires Mike Sullivan, who in turn becomes free (assuming permission) to become NYR HC.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the New York Rangers and their coaching vacancy.

Friedman: “There’s been a lot of rumors about cout the Rangers get Mike Sullivan. I think that’s a guy the Rangers would love to have. Problem is he just got an extension in Pittsburgh, and basically, you know, they sided with Sullivan in a battle with Ron Hextall about personnel and things like that. I don’t think Sullivan necessarily is available.

I do wonder if Babcock is on their radar. I think one of the things here is. it’s hard to see the Rangers going new. It just doesn’t fit their MO.”

Marek: “You think Chris Drury might look at a former teammate?”

Friedman: “Which one are we talking about here, Patrick Roy?”

Marek: “The goaltender currently coaching the Quebec Ramparts in the QMJHL final against Halifax.

Friedman: “It wouldn’t surprise me. Like Roy also has the personality to handle that. It would surprise me if he didn’t at least look at it, for sure.