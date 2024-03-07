NHL Rumors: Tyler Toffoli over Pavel Buchnevich Might Be Ideal for the Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Sports Talk: Murat Ates on Winnipeg Sports Talk with Andrew Paterson talking about the Winnipeg Jets and who could be a game-changing addition for them.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Paterson: “For what you have to give up. I mean, where (Pavel) Buchnevich, (Tyler) Toffoli in that group? And are there any other players in that category that you know, you include as guys that could come in be difference makers and be worth the, worth the assets that would take to get them?

Ates: “Yeah, I think both of those are really quality and highly desirable players. I think the Buchnevich with the extra year on his contract is even more, more appealing to me. I really value that player. I think there’s a lot of quality there.

I look at the Jets lineup and again, I talked about these hard and fast rules that, that I’ve interpreted from how Rick Bowness run things. You got that (Adam) Lowry line intact. I don’t think he’s breaking it up unless something wild happens. That Connor, Scheifele, Vilardi line, I think that you know, I’m assuming Vilardi at good health in time for the stretch run and playoffs. But we don’t know that as of yet, we’re still waiting for, for the next round of updates. I think that that’s the most likely top line.

So you’ve got Sean Monahan and you have Rick Bowness with the stated preference that Nikolaj Ehlers on the left wing. So ideally, a top-six forward with a right shot is, is the on paper fit for the Winnipeg Jets.

And okay, Buchnevich is good enough, you’ll, you’ll forgive the fact he’s a left shot. But for me Tyler Toffoli, who is nothing but a finisher and a quality player and a guy who generates offensive chances. You know, I think about had Toffoli and not Neil Pionk being on the receiving end of Nikolai Ehlers passed against Seattle last night, it was only,y it was less than 24 hours ago. It was Seattle but when Pionk makes that shot, I think Tyler Toffoli as a righty buries that. He’s scored at a 30-goal for 82-game pace for the last three seasons. And again, I think that his right shot would be would be coveted by the Jets.